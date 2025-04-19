15 Best Hard Rock and Metal WrestleMania Moments (Ranked)

WrestleMania has always been about more than just wrestling.

The annual event, which takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend, is also about creating moments that involve both the wrestlers themselves and also celebrities and musicians.

Here is a look back at the 15 best hard rock and metal moments in the history of WrestleMania.

15. Kid Rock (WrestleMania 25)

At some point in the late 2000s, WWE thought it would be a good idea to have musical performances be part of WrestleMania with no clear connection to the action in the ring. Think of it as a halftime show of sorts.

Fans attending WrestleMania 25 in 2009 at Reliant Stadium in Houston sat through nearly four hours of matches, plus a 10-minute, career-spanning medley of Kid Rock songs that included "Bawitdaba," "Rock N Roll Jesus," "Cowboy," "All Summer Long" and "So Hott."

That's assuming they didn't use that time to get up from their seats and hit the stadium bathrooms and concession stands.

14. Drowning Pool (WrestleMania X8)

Wrestling fans got not one but two songs from Drowning Pool during WrestleMania X8 in 2002. They kicked things off playing "Tear Away" from their 2001 debut album, Sinner. That would be followed up with their take on Triple H's entrance song "The Game."

Given the superb performances of that song from another act on this list, Drowning Pool could have stopped after their first song and called it a night.

13. Saliva (WrestleMania X8)

WrestleMania X8 featured both Drowning Pool and Saliva pulling double duty. The latter first performed "Superstar" as images of WWE superstars flashed on the giant video screen behind them.

Moments later, Saliva provided the proper soundtrack for The Dudley Boyz as they kicked into "Turn The Tables." The Dudley Boyz liked to slam people through tables, you can see why the song fit the mood of the moment.

12. Rev Theory (WrestleMania XXX)

Randy Orton's entrance theme, "Voices," is one of the better songs you'll hear when tuning into WWE programming these days. The music and lyrics are certainly on point for Orton's persona.

New York-based rockers Rev Theory finally got the chance to play it live as Orton slowly made his way to the ring during WrestleMania XXX in 2014, nearly six years after The Viper started using it as his entrance music.

11. Ash Costello of New Years Day (WrestleMania 37)

There aren't many current wrestlers who are more metal than Rhea Ripley. From her ring attire, her moveset and especially her entrance music over the years, Ripley looks like she would be at home in the pit at just about any metal show.

WWE had Ash Costello of alt-metal act New Years Day handle vocals for the multi-time world champion's first entrance song, "Brutality." Costello got the call to perform the song live as Ripley made her way into Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to take on Asuka.

10. Mark Crozer and The Rels (WrestleMania XXX)

While the names might not be immediately familiar, this WrestleMania appearance is ranked on vibes alone. Crozer is best known for his time in Scottish alt-rock band The Jesus and Mary Chain. He later fronted Mark Crozer and The Rels, which recorded a song called "Broken Out In Love."

WWE thought the track was perfect for Bray Wyatt's entrance, bought the rights, and renamed it "Live in Fear." The song (and its reworked title) proved to be the ideal scene-setter as the creepy Wyatt character made his WrestleMania XXX entrance.

9. Motorhead (WrestleMania 21)

Motorhead has the unique distinction of being the only act on this list that has made multiple WrestleMania appearances. But that's probably what happens when you play the entrance music for the then-owner's son-in-law.

Lemmy and the boys first appeared during Triple H's WrestleMania 17 entrance (more on that in a bit). They ran it back four years later at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

8. P.O.D. (WrestleMania 22)

For 20 years, Rey Mysterio has walked to the ring with the sound of P.O.D. playing "Booyaka 619." He'll do it once again this year as he takes on fellow masked superstar Chad Gable El Grande Americano.

Out of all of his WrestleMania entrances, Mysterio will likely be best remembered for when P.O.D. played him to the ring before winning the World Heavyweight Championship in a triple-threat match against Kurt Angle and Randy Orton in 2006.

From the intensity of the performance to the pageantry of Mysterio's attire, this was an entrance suitable for the grandest stage in professional wrestling.

7. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (WrestleMania 35)

When one of your opponents arrives via helicopter, you better be ready to walk out to the ring with more than just some recorded music playing in the background. WrestleMania 35 featured a triple threat match between SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Raw Women's Champion and former UFC champ Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

Flair was flown into MetLife Stadium while Rousey marched to the ring as Joan Jett and the Black Hearts blasted "Bad Reputation." The only non-champion in the match, Lynch, received no special entrance, but did end the night with both belts.

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6. Ozzy Osbourne (WrestleMania 2)

WrestleMania 2 was an ambitious affair, with the event being held in three different cities across the U.S. on the same night. Each city had its own unique card and celebrity appearances.

The Rosemount Horizon just outside of Chicago saw a tag team championship match between The British Bulldogs and The Dream Team of Greg "The Hammer" Valentine and Brutus Beefcake. The Bulldogs arrived with both "Captain" Lou Albano and Ozzy Osbourne in their corner.

Ozzy's involvement in the match was minimal, but his guest spot was enough to make the Bulldogs' victory seem like that much more of a big deal.

5. Living Colour (WrestleMania 29)

Few wrestlers in WWE today are using entrance music that was written and performed by an act other than their somewhat mundane in-house production team. Many of today's entrance songs aren't immediately recognizable within the first couple of notes. But when "Cult of Personality" kicks on, you know CM Punk is about to head to the ring.

The band performed the song live at WrestleMania 29 in 2009. Will they do the same again this year during WrestleMania 41? Punk is set to main event night 1 of the event in Las Vegas against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Living Colour just so happens to be in town the day before to play on Fremont Street.

4. Motorhead (WrestleMania X-Seven)

"We are Motorhead and we're gonna kick your ass." And then Motorhead went and did just that.

3. Motionless In White (WrestleMania XL)

From the moment Chris Motionless screams, "This is my brutality," WrestleMania fans are treated to one of the most intense live performances during the annual event. There's massive pyro, boot stomps and Rhea Ripley screaming in the lead singer's face.

Motionless then gives his unique introduction to the champ while hyping up the crowd. "Ladies and gentlemen, I need you to make some noise for the Eradicator, the demon in your dreams, your mami, Rhea Ripley."

It's one of those moments in wrestling where you can feel the moment, whether you're watching from your seat at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field or the comfort of your own home.

2. Alice Cooper (WrestleMania III)

Like he often does onstage, Alice Cooper fully committed to the part when he agreed to appear at WrestleMania III at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1987. Cooper was featured in several promos along with Jake "The Snake" Roberts leading up to the match with The Honky Tonk Man.

Once the bell rang, Cooper was right in the middle of the action, holding a huge snake as he approached terrified manager Jimmy Hart.

1. Limp Bizkit (Wrestlemania XIX)

Limp Bizkit were tightly woven into the fabric of WWE around this time.

Leading up to the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock main event of WrestleMania X-7, the nu-metal band's "My Way" provided the perfect backdrop to one of the most iconic hype videos for any wrestling match. Around this same time, The Undertaker would take on a biker persona. He would ride to the ring while Kid Rock's "American Badass" played throughout the arena before eventually switching to Limp Bizkit's "Rollin."

Fast forward to 2002, and the band finally gets its WrestleMania moment, playing the song live as The Undertaker rolls to the ring on his Harley. They also played the lesser-known "Crack Addict" for the crowd at Safeco Field in Seattle.

It's all just the perfect snapshot of the early 2000s.