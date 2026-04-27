Bring Me the Horizon Add 8-Date 2026 North American Fall Tour With Motionless in White + The Plot in You

Bring Me the Horizon are ready to make another trip around North America, but you may be more in luck if you're Canadian. The band just announced an 8-date fall trek that will primarily take place north of the border starting in September.

Joining in on the run will be Motionless in White and The Plot in You for what promises to be a very hard-hitting bill. The band teased the tour on their socials, telling fans, "Did you really think it was over?" and noting that this would be their "third ascension" in North America on this tour.

Where Exactly Are Bring Me the Horizon Playing This Fall?

As previously stated, most of the shows on this latest addition to their "Ascension Program" touring are taking place in Canada. It all kicks off Sept. 20 in Vancouver with seven of the eight shows taking place in Canada. The final stop on the tour comes Oct. 8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

READ MORE: 31 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2026

See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Bring Me the Horizon Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 23 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Sept. 24 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 30 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 02 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 03 - Hamilton, Ontario @ TD Coliseum

Oct. 06 - London, Ontario @ Canada Live Place

Oct. 08 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for Bring Me the Horizon's fall 2026 North American tour go on sale this Friday (May 1) at 10AM local time. There will be a pre-sale option that kicks off this Wednesday (April 29) at 10AM local time. You can sign up for the pre-sale by joining Bring Me the Horizon's mailing list. Additional ticketing and touring info can be found through the band's website.

Bring Me the Horizon are currently in the midst of a North American tour. with a full-fledged European tour taking place this summer.

Check out other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.