17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2026)
Another week down and another 17 new rock and metal tours vying for your concert dollar. Who's hitting the road in 2026? And what about the festivals that were also announced this week? Let's take a closer look.
Sitting at the top of this week's tour announcements is the pairing of rock crossovers Jelly Roll and Post Malone on yet another leg of their "Big Ass Stadium Tour." The run starts in April and carries over into the summer.
Godsmack are heading up the "Rise of Rock" world tour with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy joining for a great night of rock music. Another big 2000s band, Staind, will be celebrating 25 years of their Break the Cycle album with support from Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder.
You also have Motionless in White putting on a big summer trek with Lorna Shore, Fit for a King and Static Dress. And then there's Buckcherry, one of the hardest touring artists going. They'll be back out in May for the "Let It Roar" tour.
Elsewhere, Vans Warped Tour started to announce bands for its five festivals this year with a 30-day rollout.
Plus, we've got the full Hyperspace Metalfest lineup and the initial list of performers for the Rock for Ronnie benefit concert has been announced.
See all the big touring announcements from the past seven days below.
American Football
Tour Dates: May 15 - 24; July 8 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: Mei Semones, Marconi Union, Ian Sweet, Afternoon Bike Ride
Ticketing Info
Biffy Clyro
Tour Dates: April 20 - May 9
Support Acts: Raue
Ticketing Info
Brit Floyd
Tour Dates: Feb. 9 - March 29; April 28 - June 14; July 10 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Tour Will Honor The Wall and Dark Side of the Moon
Ticketing Info
Buckcherry
Tour Dates: May 2 - 31
Support Acts: Select Shows With Tom Keifer
Ticketing Info
CKY
Tour Dates: May 6 - 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Ben Folds
Tour Dates: April 29 - May 17; June 5 - 17
Support Acts: Alex Edelman
Ticketing Info
Godsmack
Tour Dates: May 7 - July 3; Sept. 6 - 26
Support Acts: Stone Temple Pilots, Dorothy
Ticketing Info
Gov't Mule
Tour Dates: April 14 - 28
Support Acts: Larkin Poe and Maggie Rose
Ticketing Info
He Is Legend
Tour Dates: April 7 - 12; April 14 - 28; April 29 - May 1
Support Acts: Cold Clay Mountain, Lost in Separation, Soft Spoken
Ticketing Info
Jelly Roll / Post Malone
Tour Dates: April 10 - July 28
Support Acts: Carter Faith
Ticketing Info
Malevolence / Guilt Trip
Tour Dates: March 31 - April 23
Support Acts: Chamber
Ticketing Info
Maul
Tour Dates: March 14 - 28
Support Acts: Wind Chimes
Ticketing Info
Metric / Broken Social Scene / Stars
Tour Dates: June 8 - Aug. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Motionless in White
Tour Dates: July 14 - Aug. 15
Support Acts: Lorna Shore, Fit for a King, Static Dress
Ticketing Info
Oranssi Pazuzu
Tour Dates: May 9 - 29
Support Acts: Wayfarer
Ticketing Info
Stephen Pearcy
Tour Dates: Feb. 26; May 9 - Aug. 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Staind
Tour Dates: May 7-16; July 26; Sept. 8 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: Seether, Hoobastank, Hinder
Notes: Celebrating 25 Years of Break the Cycle album.
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* The rollout for the 2026 edition of the Vans Warped Tour is underway. After it was revealed that Jimmy Eat World would be playing all the stops, Ice Nine Kills, Dance Gavin Dance, New Found Glory, Glassjaw, Papa Roach, Atreyu, The All-American Rejects, GWAR, All Time Low, Yelawolf, Winona Fighter, The Early November, Grandson, Bryce Vine, The Story So Far, Big Ass Truck I.E., Holy Wars, Girlfriends, Third Eye Blind, Anthony Green, Hawthorne Heights, Hot Chelle Rae, The Starting Line, Emery, Sitting on Saturn, Movements, Whispers, Tillie, Millington, Guilt Trip, Sammy Adams, Rain City Drive, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Chase Petra, Drop Dead, Gorgeous, People R Ugly, and San Venus were all announced during the opening week for select dates.
Ticketing Info
* The High Sierra Festival is changing locations for its 34th year, moving to Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, Calif. This year's event, taking place July 2-5, will feature The Word, Don Was & The Pan Detroit Ensemble, Cymande, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Dumpstapunk and more.
Ticketing Info
* The full lineup for the 2026 edition of Hyperspace Metalfest has been revealed. Performing at The Cobalt and the Rickshaw Theater in Vancouver the weekend of April 16-18 will be Sanctuary, Edge of Paradise, Atavistia, Voidchaser, Owlbear, Artificial Language and more.
Ticketing Info
* Biohazard, Show Me the Body, 100 Demons, Adipocere, BIB, Bulldoze and more will take part in the Just Another Day Festival May 23 and 24 at The Airport Tavern in Tacoma, Wash.
Ticketing Info
* the 2026 ProgStorm Festival is set for Aug. 21-23 at Club Soda in Montreal. This year's lineup features Cynic, Car Bomb, Anciients, Vulkan, Purse Reason Revolution, Wilderun, Greylotus, An Abstract Illusion, Dawn of Ouroboros, Exist and more.
Ticketing Info
* The annual Rock for Ronnie benefit concert is now set for May 31 outside the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Lita Ford, Dio Disciples and Jason Charles Miller lead the performance lineup, alongside Led Zepagain and an all-star tribute band paying homage to Ronnie James Dio.
Ticketing Info
