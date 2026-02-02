Godsmack have announced a 2026 North American spring and summer tour with '90s icons Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.

Dubbed The Rise of Rock, the tour kicks off with an appearance at Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville festival, continues through May into early July and then picks back up for a few weeks in September.

Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy will support Godsmack for the entire run, with the exception of three shows that STP will not be present for. The full itinerary, including festival performances, is listed below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 6) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Godsmack's website.

Dorothy teased the collaboration last night (Feb. 1) on social media with a few teaser posts featuring Godsmack's Sully Erna. The pair attended Steven Tyler's 7th annual Grammy Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium, which raised funds for the Aerosmith frontman's nonprofit organization Janie's Fund.

Godsmack 2026 North American Tour Dates

May 7 – Daytona Beach, Fla. – Welcome to Rockville*

May 9 – Camden, N.J. – MMRBQ

May 10 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live

May 12 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 14 – Charlotte, N.C. – Truliant Amphitheater

May 16 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 17 – Columbus, Ohio – Sonic Temple*

May 19 – Franklin, Tenn. – FirstBank Amphitheater

May 21 – Alpharetta, Ga. – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 23 – Huntsville, Ala. – Orion Amphitheater

May 24 – Orange Beach, Ala. – The Wharf Amphitheater

May 27 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 29 – Austin, Texas – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 30 – Houston, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

June 12 – Kansas City, Mo. – Morton Amphitheater

June 14 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Acrisure Amphitheater

June 18 – Noblesville, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center

June 20 – Tinley Park, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 21 – Clarkston, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. – The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 24 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

June 27 – Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 28 – Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 30 – Syracuse, N.Y. – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 2 – Mansfield, Mass. – Xfinity Center

July 3 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 6 – El Paso, Texas – Speaking Rock Casino**

Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 9 – Denver, Colo. – JUNKYARD

Sept. 11 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino**

Sept. 12 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – KUPD UFest*

Sept. 15 – Chula Vista, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center

Sept. 19 – Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 – Corning, Calif. – Rolling Hills Casino and Resort**

Sept. 22 – Bend, Ore. – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 24 – Auburn, Wash. – White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – KQXR XFest*

* = Festival

** = Dorothy only

