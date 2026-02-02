Godsmack Announce 2026 North American Tour With Stone Temple Pilots + Dorothy
Godsmack have announced a 2026 North American spring and summer tour with '90s icons Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.
Dubbed The Rise of Rock, the tour kicks off with an appearance at Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville festival, continues through May into early July and then picks back up for a few weeks in September.
Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy will support Godsmack for the entire run, with the exception of three shows that STP will not be present for. The full itinerary, including festival performances, is listed below.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 6) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Godsmack's website.
Dorothy teased the collaboration last night (Feb. 1) on social media with a few teaser posts featuring Godsmack's Sully Erna. The pair attended Steven Tyler's 7th annual Grammy Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium, which raised funds for the Aerosmith frontman's nonprofit organization Janie's Fund.
READ MORE: 10 Best God-Tier Rock Songs of the 2000s
Godsmack 2026 North American Tour Dates
May 7 – Daytona Beach, Fla. – Welcome to Rockville*
May 9 – Camden, N.J. – MMRBQ
May 10 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live
May 12 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
May 14 – Charlotte, N.C. – Truliant Amphitheater
May 16 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 17 – Columbus, Ohio – Sonic Temple*
May 19 – Franklin, Tenn. – FirstBank Amphitheater
May 21 – Alpharetta, Ga. – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 23 – Huntsville, Ala. – Orion Amphitheater
May 24 – Orange Beach, Ala. – The Wharf Amphitheater
May 27 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 29 – Austin, Texas – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
May 30 – Houston, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
June 12 – Kansas City, Mo. – Morton Amphitheater
June 14 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Acrisure Amphitheater
June 18 – Noblesville, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center
June 20 – Tinley Park, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
June 21 – Clarkston, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. – The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 24 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
June 27 – Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 28 – Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center
June 30 – Syracuse, N.Y. – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 2 – Mansfield, Mass. – Xfinity Center
July 3 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 6 – El Paso, Texas – Speaking Rock Casino**
Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 9 – Denver, Colo. – JUNKYARD
Sept. 11 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino**
Sept. 12 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – KUPD UFest*
Sept. 15 – Chula Vista, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center
Sept. 19 – Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 – Corning, Calif. – Rolling Hills Casino and Resort**
Sept. 22 – Bend, Ore. – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 24 – Auburn, Wash. – White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – KQXR XFest*
* = Festival
** = Dorothy only
Check out the other bands touring in 2026 in our tour guide below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner