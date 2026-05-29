The Most WTF Songs by 9 Grunge Artists

These are the most WTF songs by nine grunge artists.

Did you ever explore the depths of a band's discography after really getting into them and come across a song (or songs) that made you scratch your head? Not just because it sounded different from the rest of their catalog, but because it was genuinely a, WTF did I just listen to? kind of moment.

Because of the gloomy sound of many of the groups associated with the Seattle grunge scene of the late '80s and early '90s and their emotional lyrics, it's easy to assume that a lot of the musicians were serious all the time. But that wasn't necessarily the case.

Alice In Chains, for example, have experimented a little bit with different sounds and styles over the years and even incorporated their sense of humor into a handful of tracks. There's one in particular though that is truly a head scratcher and was included as a hidden track on one of their EPs.

Much of Pearl Jam's third record Vitalogy (1994) was also pretty eccentric due to tensions the band was experiencing both with the outside world and with one another. Our pick for the most WTF Pearl Jam song is from that collection of tracks.

READ MORE: The History of Grunge Told in 13 Albums

For the record, we're not saying any of these songs are bad — some are actually fantastic! They just made us step back for a second, do a little more research and feel the need to share them with everyone we know.

Scroll below to listen to some of the most bizarre songs by grunge artists,