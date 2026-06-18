We Had An Actual Dad Name the Big 4 of Dad Rock Bands This Time

I'm a dad, therefore I'm inherently qualified to judge the merits of dad rock and determine its true Big 4.

I feel like it is important to get that out of the way up front. You need to know this isn't being written by someone who doesn't know what it's like to clean smashed Cheerios out of every crevice of the back seat of a car.

I've been tired for the past five-and-a-half years since my oldest daughter was born. It also doesn't help that I became a dad for the first time in my 40s.

Rob Carroll photo Rob Carroll photo

But that does, however, mean that I have been around for a few eras of dad rock.

What dad rock is certainly depends on when you grew up. If you asked me 10 years ago, I would likely have identified the top dad rock-leaning bands such as Journey, Boston, Foreigner and Def Leppard.

READ MORE: What 21 Dads From Big Rock + Metal Dads Said About Becoming a Parent

My opinion changed once I became a dad. It's time for me to admit that some bands I once liked in high school and in college should now be considered dad rock.

I'm sure my kids will see it that way once they let me listen to something besides the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack and episodes of Sheriff Labrador.

Here is my Big 4 of dad rock bands and what my 5-year-old daughter, Phoebe, thinks after hearing them for the first time.

Creed

Getty Images for Stagecoach Creed performs

Why they belong here:

Creed bring a specific crossover appeal to both Gen-X and Millennial dads. If you are in a room full of IPA-fueled dads from both generations and Creed comes on, your conversation is going to be immediately drowned out by the most full-throated group singalong.

Every rock-loving dad from those eras knows every word from every Creed hit. They lived through the band's iconic Thanksgiving Day football halftime show nearly 25 years ago. Hearing Scott Stapp ask, "Can you take me higher?" is enough to transport them from any setting and put them at midfield of Texas Stadium in 2001.

Music video I played to introduce my 5-year-old daughter to Creed:

"My Sacrifice"

What she said about the video:

"It starts with sad, but then it's happy at the end."

"They're playing in water? That's weird."

"Is that your papa? No, because he has different eyes?"

My 5-year-old daughter's rating:

5 out of 5 (Reason: "There's a doggy in there. That's what I like about the song.")

Pearl Jam

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

Why they belong here:

Pearl Jam are the rock band for dads who feel edgy on the inside but are unable to present as such to their peers and coworkers. They are dads who know something's not right in the world, but they're too busy to explore any music outside of the mainstream that addresses such topics.

It was either going to be Pearl Jam or Green Day for them and choosing the band that looks and dresses like a group of dads who needed to find their one "nice outfit" for their quarterly date night with their wives seemed like the safe bet.

Music video I played to introduce my 5-year-old daughter to Pearl Jam:

"Yellow Ledbetter"

What she said about the video:

"I like the words and it's so funny."

"It's good because I can't see the video."

"It's calm music."

My 5-year-old daughter's rating:

5 out of 5 (Reason: "It will make me know all of the knock-knock jokes before I go to kindergarten, so I can make the funniest knock-knock jokes.")

3 Doors Down

Getty Images 3 doors down, brad arnold

Why they belong here:

"Kryptonite" low-key rocks once it takes flight (sorry, needed to make at least one dad joke). And if 3 Doors Down stayed in this lane, they likely wouldn't be on this list. But then, of course, there are songs such as "Here Without You" that are safe enough for your mom to listen to while she is on hold trying to figure out why the doctor's office billed her for the same procedure twice and never once submitted it to her insurance.

Dad rock often hits that sweet spot between "kinda rocks" and "safe for doctors' offices." 3 Doors Down were permanent residents of that neighborhood with no intention of packing up their Affliction shirts and wraparound sunglasses to head to some place with a little more flavor.

Music video I played to introduce my 5-year-old daughter to 3 Doors Down:

"Kryptonite"

What she said about the video:

"The words are funny and his hair is so silly."

"He's happy because he's by himself and having fun."

"Is the song called 'Bumped Your Head?'"

My 5-year-old daughter's rating:

5 out of 5 (Reason: "Because it says 'booty.' I heard it says 'booty.'")

Nickelback

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images nickelback's chad kroeger onstage in 2023

Why they belong here:

Nickelback are rarely thought of as a band that will melt faces onstage. Instead, they seem to be more beloved for their middle-of-the-road rock songs in "How You Remind Me" and "Photograph."

But beneath all of that is a band that also has a song called "Something in Your Mouth" and another that reminds us "the girls come easy and the drugs come cheap" while also making us oddly hungry for a quesadilla.

It's music for the dad who is capable of making an edgy joke when around the rest of his dad friends, which rarely happens anymore. He's tired, his dad friends' kids all have sports tournaments this weekend and they'll all just tell each other for the 10th time this year, "We'll have to get together sometime" in their group chat.

Music video I played to introduce my 5-year-old daughter to Nickelback:

"How You Remind Me"

What she said about the video:

"He's being sad. Because the music's sad."

"The name of the song is 'Remind Me Whatever I Am.' Is that right?"

"This would be good for Bluey."

My 5-year-old daughter's rating:

5 out of 5 (Reason: "It says 6-7." {Does hand gesture as I realize that is enough dad rock for one day})

While this is only my Big 4 of dad rock bands, there are certainly plenty more that I would add to this category. Keep reading for even more bands that we all need to admit have become dad rock.