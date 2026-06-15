Enter to Win VIP Trip to Rocklahoma!
There is no question that the biggest Labor Day party in America takes place at the massive Rocklahoma music festival — and we want you to be there in VIP style.
The festival, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, is held at the Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Okla. and kicks off on Sept. 3 with the Thursday Night Throwdown and runs through Sunday Sept. 6, capped by Slayer's 40 Years of Reign In Blood performance. They're only playing five shows in the U.S., so you know this will be a massive way to end the weekend.
You and a guest have the chance to win flights to the festival, a room at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa for the entire weekend and a pair of VIP passes to Rocklahoma. VIP tickets have already sold out, so this is the only way you can get them! And who knows, you might just run into Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong at the fest, too.
All you have to do is enter to win at the bottom of this page. Simple as that.
Who Is Playing the 20th Anniversary of Rocklahoma?
Rocklahoma always pulls out all the stops to bring the party to Oklahoma, but this year might just be the biggest yet for the 20th anniversary celebration. Check out the full lineup below.
Thursday - Sept. 3
Plush
Ozzolution
She Hates Me Not
Jump
Friday - Sept. 4
Godsmack
Stone Temple Pilots
Hollywood Undead
Yelawolf
Jet
Crossfade
Buckcherry
Slaughter
Dexter and the Moonrocks
Black Stone Cherry
Tim Montana
High June
The Normandys
Lylvc
Cirkus
Saturday - Sept. 5
Papa Roach
Dropkick Murphys
Pennywise
Black Veil Brides
Wolfmother
Living Colour
Molly Hatchet
Militarie Gun
Teen Mortgage
Autumn Kings
Cowboy Angels
Eternal Frequency
Waves in April
High Water Gamble
School of Rock
Sunday - Sept. 6
Slayer (40 Years of Reign In Blood)
Black Label Society
The Pretty Reckless
Insane Clown Posse
Suicidal Tendencies
President
Ugly Kid Joe
Barbarians of California
Paris Jackson
Ill Niño
Cyco Miko
Big Ass Truck
The Violent Hour
Seven Foot Monkey
What Else Happens at Rocklahoma?
As if the massive lineup wasn't enough, you can check out the Cowboy Cup competition, enjoy the annual Miss Rocklahoma scene and end the days with the official after party, Rocklahoma Bitches Late Nights.
Enter to Win a VIP Trip to Rocklahoma!
From June 15-July 31, you can enter to win this VIP trip to Rocklahoma, including flights for you and a guest, a four-night hotel stay and VIP passes to the festival.
All you have to do is fill out the form below and get entered to win. You can also purchase passes to Rocklahoma right here.
Watch Rocklahoma Live Interview With 2025 Headliners Breaking Benjamin
This contest is sponsored by Rocklahoma.