Enter to Win VIP Trip to Rocklahoma!

There is no question that the biggest Labor Day party in America takes place at the massive Rocklahoma music festival — and we want you to be there in VIP style.

The festival, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, is held at the Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Okla. and kicks off on Sept. 3 with the Thursday Night Throwdown and runs through Sunday Sept. 6, capped by Slayer's 40 Years of Reign In Blood performance. They're only playing five shows in the U.S., so you know this will be a massive way to end the weekend.

You and a guest have the chance to win flights to the festival, a room at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa for the entire weekend and a pair of VIP passes to Rocklahoma. VIP tickets have already sold out, so this is the only way you can get them! And who knows, you might just run into Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong at the fest, too.

All you have to do is enter to win at the bottom of this page. Simple as that.

Who Is Playing the 20th Anniversary of Rocklahoma?

Rocklahoma always pulls out all the stops to bring the party to Oklahoma, but this year might just be the biggest yet for the 20th anniversary celebration. Check out the full lineup below.

Rocklahoma Rocklahoma 2026 - Lineup

Thursday - Sept. 3

Plush

Ozzolution

She Hates Me Not

Jump

Friday - Sept. 4

Godsmack

Stone Temple Pilots

Hollywood Undead

Yelawolf

Jet

Crossfade

Buckcherry

Slaughter

Dexter and the Moonrocks

Black Stone Cherry

Tim Montana

High June

The Normandys

Lylvc

Cirkus

Saturday - Sept. 5

Papa Roach

Dropkick Murphys

Pennywise

Black Veil Brides

Wolfmother

Living Colour

Molly Hatchet

Militarie Gun

Teen Mortgage

Autumn Kings

Cowboy Angels

Eternal Frequency

Waves in April

High Water Gamble

School of Rock

Sunday - Sept. 6

Slayer (40 Years of Reign In Blood)

Black Label Society

The Pretty Reckless

Insane Clown Posse

Suicidal Tendencies

President

Ugly Kid Joe

Barbarians of California

Paris Jackson

Ill Niño

Cyco Miko

Big Ass Truck

The Violent Hour

Seven Foot Monkey

What Else Happens at Rocklahoma?

As if the massive lineup wasn't enough, you can check out the Cowboy Cup competition, enjoy the annual Miss Rocklahoma scene and end the days with the official after party, Rocklahoma Bitches Late Nights.

Enter to Win a VIP Trip to Rocklahoma!

From June 15-July 31, you can enter to win this VIP trip to Rocklahoma, including flights for you and a guest, a four-night hotel stay and VIP passes to the festival.

All you have to do is fill out the form below and get entered to win. You can also purchase passes to Rocklahoma right here.

Watch Rocklahoma Live Interview With 2025 Headliners Breaking Benjamin

This contest is sponsored by Rocklahoma.