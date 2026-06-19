Here's something pretty great for all you Metallica fans out there as we're giving you the chance to win the band's deluxe remastered Reload box set! This contest comes to you courtesy of the Loudwire Nights and Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio shows.

With this contest, two lucky winners will get a chance to own this deluxe remastered box set of Reload, the album that gave us such standout Metallica tracks such as "Fuel," "The Memory Remains" and "The Unforgiven II."

Each of the records included are remastered on 180-gram double LP vinyl and on CD. Included in this set, you'll get "The Memory Remains" 7-inch single, three live LPs an MP3 download card containing all of the audio, three tour laminates, an 11X17 "Gimme Fuel" poster, a Pushead print, a sticker, 10 guitar and bass picked, a pack of 13 Rorschach Test cards, a lyric folder with sheets and a 128-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos and stories from those who were there.

READ MORE: What Critics Said About 'Reload' When It Came Out

In total, this set has 15 CDs, four DVDs and features previously unreleased content that includes live shows, rough mixes, demos and more.

metallica.com metallica reload box set

This Metallica Reload remastered deluxe box set would normally run for $274.98 through their website, but here's your chance to be one of two winners of this collection just simply by entering your contact details in the form provided at the bottom of this post.

This contest runs through Monday, June 29 at 10AM ET, so enter while you still can.

If your name is chosen, we will reach out to find out how to get you your box set!

And if you want to get an even closer look at what all you get, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has done an unboxing video that can be viewed below.

Jason Newsted Unboxes the Metallica Remastered Reload Box Set

See what other big rock and metal albums came out in 1996 in the gallery below.