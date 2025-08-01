If you were born in August, there is a good chance you share a birthday with a big rock or metal album that was released on that same day.

And if you were born on Aug. 25, there's a bunch of releases from that day that you should make a habit of listening to every year when you celebrate.

August has, historically, been a popular release month as bands as labels prepare to close out the year with what used to be big time sales leading into heavy touring cycles throughout the remainder of the summer and into the fall.

The month is also home to a number of memorable debuts, from demonstrating promise to knocking it out of the park on the first attempt. The world met Pearl Jam with the release of their 1991 debut, Ten, while other bands such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Poison, and AFI dropped their first-ever albums in August.

Some of the biggest heavy metal titles ever also fall under the eighth calendar month, including the likes of Metallica, Black Sabbath, and Slipknot.

Here is a look at the biggest albums of all time released each day in August.

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in August History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in August. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll