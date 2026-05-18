A worldwide release date for the Slipknot members' Look Outside Your Window album has officially been revealed.

The record will be available on six new vinyl variants (Blue Transparent Leaf-Filled, Clear Purple, Bubblegum Pink, Silver Nugget, Golden Pearl and Eco Black) and a Digipak CD June 12 according to a post on the Look Outside Your Window Instagram page. All of the vinyl variants except for Eco Black are limited pressings.

The vinyl variants of Look Outside Your Window run for about $26 — except for the Blue Transparent Leaf-filled edition, which is priced at $100 — and the Digipak CD is $14.

The album can be pre-ordered now at this location. At the time of publishing this story, the Clear Purple, Silver Nugget, Golden Pearl and Blue Transparent Leaf-Filled variants are already sold out.

Check out Look Outside Your Window's post below to see all the different variants.

Look Outside Your Window was recorded by Shawn "Clown" Crahan, Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson and Jim Root in the late 2000s while Slipknot were working on All Hope Is Gone. There are a total of 10 tracks and Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia is featured as a guest vocalist on two of them.

READ MORE: What We Know About Slipknot Members' 'Look Outside Your Window' Album

Previously, the album was only available as a Record Store Day exclusive last month and was limited to 2,300 copies. One fan in Canada managed to snag a copy at their local record store a week early and shared their thoughts after listening to it the first time in a post on Reddit.

In early April, another Slipknot fan found the tentative June 12 release date on Record Store Day's online market but it was taken down shortly after. It's still unknown at this time whether the album will become available on digital and streaming services in the future.

See how we ranked every other Slipknot song in the gallery below.