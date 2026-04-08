New Tentative Release Date for Slipknot Members’ ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Revealed

A new tentative release date for Slipknot members' long-awaited album Look Outside Your Window has been revealed online.

We already know that a limited number of copies of the album will be available on vinyl for Record Store Day later this month, but until now, it was unclear whether there were any plans for it to be released on a wider scale.

When Will 'Look Outside Your Window' Come Out?

A Slipknot fan on Reddit shared a link to the album on Record Store Day's online market that shows a release date for Friday, June 12 at 8AM. Only two formats are displayed, vinyl and CD, so it's still not confirmed whether the release will also be distributed to digital and streaming services.

The listing also has a "Go Live" date of May 19, which is a Tuesday. Perhaps that'll be the day pre-orders for the album become available, so we may know more information then.

In the meantime, 2300 copies of Look Outside Your Window will be available on vinyl on Record Store Day, which is April 18. The release is self-titled, so they are not sharing it as an actual Slipknot record.

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Which Slipknot Members Worked on 'Look Outside Your Window'?

Shawn "Clown" Crahan, Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Sid Wilson worked on the material that would become Look Outside Your Window while Slipknot were in the studio recording All Hope Is Gone in the late 2000s.

READ MORE: Everything We Know About Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window'

“The truth is: while we were making that album, Jim and I — who were the only two out of all nine original members who came to the studio — were there every day, from the beginning to the end," Clown told Kerrang! of the recording process.

"And then Corey and Sid became a part of it, and all four of us became a part of it — it wasn’t just any one person’s. It became ours. And because of that, we played it for a lot of people and we said, ‘What do you think?’ And these people would always say, ‘It’s not Slipknot.’"

The music is more experimental and has more of a rock sound, according to Taylor, who compared the material to Radiohead.

Check out some other upcoming highly-anticipated albums in the gallery below.