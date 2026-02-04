Slipknot Members’ Long-Lost Album Is Finally Coming Out – Release Date + Track Listing

Slipknot's long-awaited Look Outside Your Window album is finally arriving, but not under the band's name and in a manner that comes as a bit of a surprise.

Billed under the band name Look Outside Your Window with the same album title, the oft-delayed and frequently discussed record will be issued issued as part of the Record Store Day releases on April 18.

The reveal came when it appeared among the "big list" of Record Store Day releases for the annual spring offering.

The announcement on the Record Store Day site reads as follows:

Look Outside Your Window is Corey Taylor, Jim Root, Sid Wilson, and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, who in the downtime during recording sessions for Slipknot's 2008 album All Hope Is Gone, began to freely create songs for themselves, exploring new directions with no outside expectations. Over the years, the existence of this project has seen coverage in outlets including Vice, Revolver, NME, Kerrang!, and countless others, and the fans have only grown louder in their demand to hear this album. now over 15 years later, the fans will finally get to experience it for themselves. Splatter vinyl with a die-cut jacket, purple foil on the front of the jacket, purple flood inside the jacket, and embossed text on the back of the jacket.

It should be noted that the Look Outside Your Window offering appears limited to a run of 2300 copies, which will make it one of the more in-demand items for Record Store Day.

What Else Do We Know About Look Outside Your Window?

There is now a full track listing as well as artwork for the album. The 10-track set can be viewed below.

Look Outside Your Window, Look Outside Your Window Artwork + Track Listing

look outside your window album cover LOYW loading...

1. 11th March

2. Moth

3. Dirge

4. Christina

5. Is Real

6. Away

7. In Reverse

8. Toad

9. Juliette

10. U Can't Stop This

What Has Previously Been Said About Look Outside Your Window?

While working on their fourth studio album All Hope Is Gone, some of the band members had another recording session going on simultaneously. They ended up with a batch of songs that were more melodic than the ones from the other session, so they decided to hold the tracks according to an interview Corey Taylor did on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation.

Clown started the writing sessions for the album with Jim Root, but Corey Taylor and Sid Wilson eventually joined in on the experimenting.

“The truth is: while we were making that album, Jim and I — who were the only two out of all nine original members who came to the studio — were there every day, from the beginning to the end," Clown told Kerrang! of the recording process.

"And then Corey and Sid became a part of it, and all four of us became a part of it — it wasn’t just any one person’s. It became ours. And because of that, we played it for a lot of people, and we said, ‘What do you think?’ And these people would always say, ‘It’s not Slipknot.’"

According to Taylor, the experimental and melodic nature of the batch of songs is reminiscent of Radiohead.

"There’s something about those songs. They’re very solemn, very energetic, very artistic. For people who are used to a certain way of Slipknot sounding, this doesn’t sound anything like that," he told Eddie Trunk.

"It’s much more of a rock vibe. Honestly, it’s much more of a Radiohead vibe, to be honest.”

"Man, I tried like hell to make those two worlds come together — All Hope Is Gone and Look Outside Your Window — to the point where I was taking songs from both and kind of putting them together, like arrangement, sequencing," the frontman explained to Eddie Trunk.

"I had two different versions of All Hope Is Gone that I had put together with songs from that. And just honestly, because of the emotional rifts that were in the band, the turmoil that was going on, nobody wanted to try and make that work."

Over the years, the album has become the stuff of legend. But after years of holding off, Clown turned over the final album to management in 2024 with the hopes of it coming out last year.

In 2023, Taylor told NME he wasn't sure if it would ever arrive. He noted, “I was a guest star on that album anyway, so your guess is as good as mine. It’s so fascinating that something that started as a demo has become the Holy Grail. If you only knew how that album came about and the pain it caused."

"I hope people dig it but I honestly hope it never gets released because there are so many expectations about it now. It’s like that Wu Tang Clan album that only whatshisfuck (Martin Shkreli) has a copy of. It’s almost better to just wonder,” he added.

But Taylor would later come around after hearing the finished product. “I just went back and listened to all that stuff and it’s so dope and so different. People going into this thinking it sounds like ‘Slipknot’ Slipknot are so wrong," he told NME in 2023. It doesn’t sound like anything Slipknot have ever done, that’s why it’s its own thing. To me, it really is the long-lost album. The music is so beautiful, it probably has some of my favorite melodies that I’ve done, and people are really going to dig it," he enthuses, "Clown did a really good job.”

