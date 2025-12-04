Slipknot fans will have to wait a little longer for the long-anticipated Look Outside Your Window album, as Shawn "Clown" Crahan has confirmed after initially speculating that 2025 would be the year it would arrive that it is now expected in 2026.

For Slipknot fans, this has been an exercise in patience as the record was initially conceived during the period in which the group were working on 2008's All Hope Is Gone album. The record has amassed a certain mystique amongst Slipknot fans over the years as it was described as a more experimental offering from the group, with Corey Taylor going so far as to state that it had more of a "rock vibe" during an appearance on Eddie Trunk's show, likening it to "a Radiohead vibe, to be honest."

Hopes were raised by Crahan in December 2024 when he confirmed that the album was "out of my hands" and turned over to management. At the time, it was his expectation that a 2025 release would come. This after having previously speculated that it would arrive in 2024.

What Did Shawn Crahan Say Now About the Look Outside Your Window Album?

During a Discord Q&A for his Minecraft venture, Crahan shared with fans (as transcribed by ThePrp and shared on Reddit), “Let's start with LOYW, i know I told everyone it would be this year. I’m very sorry it hasnt been. Things come to play that change things all the time with the art we create. I want you to know 2026 is the year. It’s just simply time and I’m just getting tired of waiting myself. Have faith. I promise.”

As you can see, it seems even Crahan is losing some patience over the delay. Just last year, Slipknot's Jim Root shared that he had threatened to leak the album multiple times in hopes of heightening the urgency to finally get it out.

Crahan was the last member of the band to complete work on the record before it was turned over. He shared last year, “I’m really pleased about it and happy to finally be rid of it! What’s nice though is that it isn’t a hype thing, it’s just something we did while we were doing other Slipknot albums. It was a very honest action to make music that wasn’t Slipknot, but utilized the skills of guys with no rules."

He then added, "I don’t know if it’s ‘good’, but I know that I love it. I make music for myself, but I hope that the people who waited and waited and waited think it was worth it too.”

At present, Slipknot are off the road. The band has spent much of the last two years celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album.