Slipknot Member Threatens to Leak Band’s Long Delayed Album

Even Slipknot's Jim Root has tired of the wait for Slipknot's long-delayed Look Outside Your Window album. The guitarist revealed as much during a chat with Metal Hammer, going so far as to tell the metal magazine that he's threatened to leak the record at different points in time.

Why Slipknot's Look Outside Your Window Album Release Has Become Lore

Slipknot albums have become highly anticipated events amongst the band's fans and over time a bit of mystique has grown about the oft-delayed release of Look Outside Your Window.

The album was recorded simultaneously during the period in which the band was working on their 2008 All Hope Is Gone album, meaning that the record has been sitting for at least 16 years with percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan taking point on finishing up the set.

The record has also been of great interest to fans because it's been described as being more experimental.

"There’s something about those songs. They’re very solemn, very energetic, very artistic. For people who are used to a certain way of Slipknot sounding, this doesn’t sound anything like that," Corey Taylor once told Eddie Trunk. "It’s much more of a rock vibe. Honestly, it’s much more of a Radiohead vibe, to be honest.”

But earlier this year, Clown reasoned to Andy Hall's Access, "The main reason [it's not out], and it sounds like BS but this is the truth, every time we've gotten it to a place where we were gonna pull the trigger, life has thrown the band through a circumstance of some sorts."

He then added, "I do believe we're gonna get it out this year. I don't see it as one of these things. It's not like we're gonna go tour it. That doesn't mean we won't play some shows. It is gonna come out. You have my word. There's no drama. It needs its right time. It needs its own space and not to share with anybody or anything else. So it has its due time in this reality. So that's all I can say."

With December winding down, the window for 2024 is starting to close.

What Jim Root Said About Slipknot's Look Outside Your Window

When asked about the mysterious Look Outside Your Window album, Jim Root seemed as anxious about it as most Slipknot fans are, revealing his own impatience about the wait.

“Man, I keep telling Clown that I’m just gonna throw it up on Youtube, then put a link to it on my Instagram or something,” the guitarist joked. “He’s like, ‘Don’t dude, just don’t.’”

Offering a bit of an update, Root confirmed that Crahan was "messing with mixes," adding that he wondered if the musician was losing focus having tinkered with it for so long.

“I don’t even remember what any of that stuff sounds like, because it’s been so long since we recorded it,” he admitted. “I don’t think I’ve listened to it in probably 10 years. Maybe I’ll go find him after we are done talking, and I’ll be like, ‘Let’s listen to Look Outside Your Window, and let’s release it tonight…’”

Slipknot have spent much of the past year celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album. They're currently finishing out the year with a U.K. run, with more shows in Australia and Europe already booked for the new year. Ticketing info can be found through their website.