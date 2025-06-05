June has historically been a massive month for big rock and metal album releases.

We've gotten some of the biggest albums from Metallica, Deftones, Limp Bizkit and others in June.

The month has also typically been known for the debuts of rock and metal mainstays. June is when bands like Slipknot, Nirvana and The White Stripes first made their presence known.

Some big-name acts have released nearly their entire catalog in June. It's the month when almost every Queens of the Stone Age title debuted and when the Foo Fighters have put out a good chunk of their work.

Classic albums from rock greats, including the Rolling Stones and KISS, were also born in June.

Here is a look back at the biggest rock and metal albums of all time released each day during the month of June.

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in June History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in June. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

