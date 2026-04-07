Loudwire's March Madness: Decades of Destruction tournament has come to an end with Pantera proving to be "stronger than all," emerging the victor over Metallica.

The tournament began with 32 artists representing four different decades — the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

The Final Four came down to Black Sabbath (1970s) vs. Metallica (1980s) and Pantera (1990s) vs. Slipknot (2000s), setting up a juggernaut matchup between two bands who have actually toured together quite a bit in recent years!

READ MORE: Pantera Albums Ranked

While there's no denying that Metallica are indeed the biggest metal bands in the world — 24 sold out shows at the Las Vegas Sphere later this year and into 2027 just one of many footnotes proving so — Pantera fans said, "Walk on home, boys!"

The groove metal legends captured just over 61 percent of the votes, handily beating Metallica in the championship round.

Thanks to all who took the time to vote in the tournament and congrats to Pantera on the win!

Below, see all the previous matchups going back to Round One!

Pantera Win 2026 March Madness: Decades of Destruction

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Previous Matchups in Decade Divisions

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Below, look through metal history and the best metal album of each year since 1969!