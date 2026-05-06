Jason Newsted is giving Metallica fans an early look at the band's forthcoming Reload box set in a new unboxing video he shared online.

The box set, which is due out in June, is the latest in a series of reissued box sets Metallica have released over the last few years, with the most recent being Load in 2025. The group just announced the Reload reissue at the end of April and the deluxe box set features nearly 1,700 total minutes of audio in addition to other collectibles for fans.

Metallica shared a video of Newsted unboxing the new collection on their YouTube channel earlier today (May 6) so fans can get an early look at what it offers before getting their own.

The rocker told a few stories about some of the memorabilia in the box set as he went through it, noting that the band labeled their demoes with the moniker Shadowcaster in the studio so that they wouldn't get stolen. He went through all of the live CDs that are included in the set, one of which was a free concert they held in Philadelphia in November of 1997.

"It was so cool because there was no money or contract or something like that [where] you're earning your check or people have to pay for tickets," Newsted reflected. "It was just there for the music to exchange that and that's why I still do it. But that was a very special moment, I don't remember doing that too many times."

Newsted went through the hardcover photo book next, acknowledging a lot of the key players involved behind the scenes during that era of Metallica, also admitting he was feeling choked up over the memories.

"I want to give props to whoever put this thing together and all these people and all these names right here. Man, fantastic. Thank you, thanks for letting me do this," he concluded.

See the unboxing video below.

Jason Newsted Unboxes Metallica's Newly Reissued 'Reload' Box Set

The reissued version of Reload will be available June 26 on a variety of formats including CD, cassette, digital and the deluxe box set shown in the video. The box set includes a double vinyl as well as a 7-inch of "The Memory Remains," 15 CDs, four DVDs, tour memorabilia, picks, tour pass replicas, lyrics sheets and a 128-page book recounting stories and photos from that era of the band's career.

READ MORE: Why Jason Newsted Really Left Metallica

Metallica similarly shared a video of Newsted unboxing their remastered box set of The Black Album back in 2021.

The rocker recently spoke with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong about his life and career with Metallica, his recent battle with throat cancer and his current gig with the Chophouse Band.

"The way I feel the most alive is to be making music as loudly as possible, screaming my head off," he said. "I don't care who's watching, could be zero, could be 10,000, could be however many in Moscow. It doesn't matter, man. I still do it the same. The way I feel the most alive is by doing this. I need to feel the most alive that I can."

Jason Newsted - Loudwire Nights Interview

See how we ranked all of Metallica's albums below.