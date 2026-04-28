Metallica have just announced a reissue of their classic '90s album Reload with a "massive" box set, totaling nearly 1,700 minutes of audio.

The metal giants have remastered and reissued several of their albums over the last few years, including Metallica in 2021 and Load in 2025. Reload, the band's seventh record, has been remastered by Reuben Cohen and the reissue will be available June 26 on a variety of formats including CD, cassette, digital and a deluxe box set.

According to Metallica's website, the box set features previously unreleased demos, live and televised performances, rough mixes and more. It includes Reload on double vinyl as well as a 7-inch of "The Memory Remains," 15 CDs, four DVDs, memorabilia, picks, tour pass replicas, lyrics sheets and a 128-page book recounting stories and photos from that era of the band's career. And even more pieces of memorabilia — posters, picks, lyric sheets, laminated tour passes and a "Fully Loaded" sticker.

Reload was Metallica's third consecutive No. 1 album following The Black Album and Load and has been certified 4x platinum by the RIAA.

All formats of the reissue are available for pre-order today (April 28) at this location. There's also a handful of new merchandise items fans can purchase, including a hat, backpack and a platinum award plaque. The limited edition deluxe box set is priced at $274.98.

See a photo of the contents of the box set below.

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In addition to announcing the reissue, Metallica have shared a live performance of "The Memory Remains" from a November 1997 show in Philadelphia on YouTube. The band plans to share other previews and teasers leading up to the June 26 of the reissue, so be sure to follow their socials and stay tuned for more.

Check out the video of the band's aforementioned Philadelphia performance below.

Metallica, 'The Memory Remains' (Live in Philadelphia - November, 1997)

See where Metallica land in our list of the best rock and metal albums of the 1990s below.