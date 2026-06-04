Records are meant to be broken and Metallica are racking up their fair share of new attendance records while out on the European leg of their "M72" world tour. On Wednesday (June 3) in Balogna, Italy, the band set their sixth attendance record on this current tour leg.

What Metallica Said About Their Bologna, Italy Attendance Record

While posting a photo showing the mass of humanity packed into the Stadio Renato Dell'Aro, the band commented in an Instagram post, "With five record-breaking crowds already on this leg of #M72, the Italian branch of the #MetallicaFamily knew what was at stake… and they definitely delivered! Over 47,000 of you packed into the beautiful Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, setting yet another attendance record. Thank you so much for making #M72Bologna a night to remember!"

Those on hand were treated to a 16-song set from the metal veterans, which was bookended by "Creeping Death" and "Enter Sandman." The hits-filled performance also found Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo doing their traditional "doodle" to feature "Ken il Guerriero" by Spectra (per Setlist.fm).

What Other Records Have Been Broken?

The first record set on this run of dates came on opening night of the tour (May 9) when the band took over Athens Olympic Stadium and filled it with over 90,000 fans. "Trust us, we could feel it," noted the band in speaking about the humongous crowd on hand.

After Athens, the band head off to Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania on May 1 The Magic Moment Amy Lee Spent With Her 11-Year-Old Son at Metallica Concert

"Another show, another record broken! The #MetallicaFamily in Bucharest set a new attendance record at Arena Națională. You guys kept up the energy all night long - THANK YOU," shared the group.

The next record came at the Stadion Slaski in Chorzow, Poland on May 19. "Poland, you’ve blown us away. Over 90,000 of you packed into Stadion Śląski for #M72Chorzów last night, shattering the attendance record," shared the band.

Up next was a record breaking night in Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park. "Our #M72Frankfurt No Repeat Weekend saw over 62,000 fans pack Deutsche Bank Park for each show, and wow, could we hear it," shared the group.

And then on May 30, the band packed Olympiastadion in Berlin. "Over 94,000 of you helped break the record for the biggest EVER show at Olympiastadion. Thank you," shared the band.

How Are Metallica Setting These Attendance Records?

Metallica's use of the "in-the-round" stage has been helpful in setting the attendance records, freeing up what would normally be a staging area within the venues to clear the path for more fans to have additional seating or standing options.

Where Can I See Metallica in 2026?

Having just played in Bologna, Metallica will travel to Budapest, Hungary for June 11 and 13 shows at Puskas Arena. Shows in Dublin, Glasgow and Cardiff are also set for later this month, with the band extending the trek through London on July 3 and 5.

The group will also return stateside in October for their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

Tickets for all upcoming shows can be found on the Metallica website.

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.