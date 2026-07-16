With Metallica next turning their attention toward their Las Vegas Sphere residency after wrapping another U.K. and European leg of the M72 tour, they've thanked one of their openers for "raising the bar" on the road with them.

It's an honor simply to be asked to support Metallica, but to have the metal legends heap such enthusiastic praise unto your band must feel surreal. It's not unprecedented for the band to show support for their tour mates (we've all enjoyed those clips of James Hetfield watching and meeting Knocked Loose), but for Sweden's Avatar, it's a testament to their stagecraft and the visual theater that is a vital component of this twisted, carnival-like musical world they've been building for over two decades.

And we've even heard back from frontman Johannes Eckerström after he saw the kinds words Metallica offered.

What Metallica Said About Avatar

In a carousel photo post on Instagram, Metallica showcased Avatar in their element onstage, writing:

Ringmaster Johannes and the Swedish madmen from @avatarmetal brought something completely new to the #M72 stage. Every night felt like a spectacle. Massive thanks for raising the bar and keeping crowds across Europe and the UK on their toes!

READ MORE: Metallica's Most + Least Played Songs From Their Epic 3-Year M72 World Tour

Avatar's Reaction to Metallica's Compliment

Excited about Metallica's complimentary words, Avatar are beaming with pride and issued the following response to Loudwire:

Metallica has always been an inspiration, so sharing those stages with them and having them recognize what we bring as a band, is something we will always be grateful for. They've set the standard for live performance for generations, and hearing them say that we brought something new to the M72 stage and helped raise the bar means the world to us. This last month has been a wild ride and we're incredibly grateful for every moment.

Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong also spoke to Eckerström last summer, in advance of the band's 10th album Don't Go In the Forest and their big run supporting Metallica on tour.

Looking back to his childhood, the singer recalled a skiing trip where a 12-year-old John Alfredsson (Avatar's co-founding drummer) broke his leg "to the surprise of no one." While recovering, Alfredsson's mother purchased him some CDs. "Two of those CDs were Metallica and that lit the fire in him which led to him wanting to be a drummer, specifically start a band," Eckerstrom asserted.

Upon the conclusion of their tour with Metallica, Avatar expressed their gratitude:

London marked our final show supporting @metallica on the M72 World Tour. What started as a wild, untouched opportunity soon became memories we will carry forever. We leave this run grateful, inspired, and proud to have been a part of it. To each and every one of you who watched, listened, sang along, or discovered us somewhere along the way, THANK YOU.

Metallica + Avatar 2026 Tour Dates

Metallica will close out 2026 with a slew of residency dates at the Las Vegas Sphere, capped off by a pair of scaled down concerts at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Then, in 2027, they'll return to Sin City for more Sphere shows. Visit Metallica's website for more details.

Avatar, meanwhile, are trekking through Europe and the U.K. with a mix of festival appearances along the way. See all dates at the Avatar website.

Below, see all of the artists who have opened for Metallica over the last 10 years!