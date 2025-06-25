Though there aren't specific details available yet, Johannes Eckerström continued to tease Avatar's next album in his recent interview on Loudwire Nights (June 24). Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"We've still got some tricks up our sleeves," Eckerström told host Chuck Armstrong about what the new album will sound like. Fans have a taste of what to expect with the song "Captain Goat," but he seemed comfortable saying that doesn't give away the full record.

"You might think you know what the album is about, but this is literally 10-percent of what it's about. It would be impossible to pick a track that would represent what this album is. The facets are just so multifaceted."

In addition to that, Eckerström gave a hint as to when fans might get their hands on Avatar's 10th studio album.

"I know the date, I love the date, it's a tremendous, beautiful, big old date to release an album," he said, smiling.

"And it is this year. Not summer. Not quite winter."

When Chuck wondered out loud whether that release date would be Halloween, Eckerström didn't give anything away.

"That is certainly a date that things happen on," he joked.

"Whether that will be with an album that is already out or people maybe trick or treating for an album that will just be in their candy bag, who's to tell? I'm to tell. But I won't."

Avatar Are Ready to Tour With Metallica In 2026

Along with discussing the next Avatar record, Eckerström was ready to celebrate the recent news of his band joining Metallica on the road for a handful of dates in Europe next year.

"For real, in the most literal meaning of saying it, without Metallica, I don't think there is an Avatar — not in the way you know it," he admitted on Loudwire Nights.

"We know it simply because John [Alfredsson], our drummer, went skiing when he was like 12 with the family and John broke his leg, to the surprise of no one. So, when he was bedridden there for a while, he couldn't do much. His mom bought him a bunch of CDs, of which two of those CDs were Metallica and that lit the fire in him which led to him wanting to be a drummer, specifically start a band."

As if he was trying to manifest his destiny, Alfredsson would wear Metallica shirts to tennis practice.

"You know, the aspiring Scandinavian drummer kid also played tennis," Eckerström said, thinking about Lars Ulrich.

Eckerström said Alfredsson would model his drum kits after Ulrich up until the point he was able to actually get the Tama drums that the Metallica founder used. And he always wore his Metallica shirts.

"He wore that Metallica shirt when he met the walking Iron Maiden shirt that was Jonas [Jarlsby, guitarist]," Eckerström continued.

"And one thing leads to another and eventually they are in a band together that soon will be named Avatar. They will rehearse twice, have five singers and then I'll join — and so on and so forth and a lot of things happen along the way."

As he reflected, Eckerström was quick to bring it back to Metallica.

"The first step out the door is because of Metallica," he said.

"That we get to do this now is one of those beautiful full circle moments ... You have to remember the kid inside of you that wanted to do this."

What Else Did Avatar's Johannes Eckerström Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he's excited for Avatar's Halloween show in Mexico City (that you can win a trip to with Loudwire Nights): "It is very special to us and that will of course shine through when we are there. Just a personal note, I got to visit Mexico City before playing there, before going with the band and you know, I just liked it. I love the city and once we finally got to get going, doing these Latin American shows — they have shown all that love right back to us."

What it's like releasing new songs: "It feels real, which is a little bit something that you have to come to terms with ... I always try to have a little meditation over the possibility that everybody will hate this except the five of us — and that has to be okay."

Why he thinks the band is able to keep pushing itself 10 albums in: "I wonder...just the fact that we have refused to grow up. There's some arrested development in the band, meaning we always feel like we are on the verge of a great thing, chasing that high."

