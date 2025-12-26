Here is your 2026 hard rock + metal album release calendar and all of this week's newest albums!

Each week is loaded with new rock and metal releases and keeping track of it all can be pretty difficult. Bookmark this page because we'll be updating this all year and you can check back each Friday to see what's out that day and go check it all out!

READ MORE: The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2025

Scroll down to see what albums will be coming out each week!

January 2, 2026

Ellende - Zerfall (AOP)

Excavated Graves - Life Isn't For Everyone (Selfmadegod)

Fuath - III (Northern Silence)

Hologramah - Abyssus.Versus.Versiculos. (Living Temple)

Paleface Swiss - The Wilted EP (Self)

Ulver - Neverland (House Of Mythology)

Wildhunt - Aletheia (Jawbreaker)

January 9, 2026

Alter Bridge - Alter Bridge (Napalm)

Beyond The Black - Break The Silence (Nuclear Blast)

Bruit - Monolith Re-Release (Pelagic)

Bullet - Kickstarter (Steamhammer)

Iotunn - Waves Over Copenhell (Metal Blade)

Läjä Äijälä and Albert Witchfinder - Circle Of Pain (Svart)

Lionheart - Valley Of Death II (Arising Empire)

The Medea Project - Live At Dingwalls (Self)

Nanowar Of Steel - The Genghis Khan EP To End All Genghis Khan EPs (Napalm)

Push! - Plowing Ahead (Frozen)

Semper Acerbus - Following Omens (Eclipse)

Six Going On Seven - Human Tears (Spartan)

Uuhai - Human Herds (Napalm)

January 16, 2026

Architectural Genocide - Malignant Cognition (Comatose)

Blanket - True Blue (Adventure Cat)

Carrion Veal - Slay Utterly (Unique Leader)

Death Cult - Paradise Live (Beggars Banquet)

Demons My Friends - Demons Seem To Gather Re-Release (Ripple)

Dvm Spiro - MMXXVI - Grave (My Kingdom)

Edenbridge - Set The Dark On Fire (Steamhammer/SPV)

The Eternal - Celestial EP (Reigning Phoenix)

Evoken - Embrace The Emptiness Re-Release (Hammerheart)

Evoken - Shades Of Night Descending Re-Release (Hammerheart)

The Funeral Portrait - Live From Suffocate City (Better Noise)

Gluecifer - Same Drug New High (Steamhammer/SPV)

Godzillionaire - Negative Balance Re-Release (Ripple)

I Promised The World - I Promised The World EP (Rise)

Kreator - Krushers Of The World (Nuclear Blast)

Ov Sulfur - Endless (Century Media)

Soen - Reliance (Silver Lining)

Soulbound - sYn (Metalville)

January 23, 2026

Alkaloid - Bach Out Of Bounds (Season Of Mist)

Bad Lizard - Power Of Destruction Re-Release (Relics From The Crypt)

Barbarian - Reek Of God (Dying Victims)

Casket - In The Long Run We Are All Dead (Neckbreaker)

Coranatus - Dreadful Waters (Massacre)

Crystal Lake - The Weight Of Sound (Century Media)

The Damned - Not Like Everybody Else (earMusic)

Death Dealer - Reign Of Steel (Massacre)

Helix - Scrap Metal (Perris)

Karloff - Revered By Death (Dying Victims)

Megadeth - Megadeth (Tradecraft)

New Mexican Doom Cult - Zaggurat (Majestic Mountain)

New Miserable Experience - Gild The Lily (Pelagic)

Pagan Altar - Lord Of Hypocrisy Re-Release (Dying Victims)

Pelican - Ascending EP (Run For Cover)

Poppy - Empty Hands (Sumerian)

Ritual Arcana - Ritual Arcana (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Rocky & The Sweden - Early Years Singles Collection 1997-1999 (Relapse)

Rocky & The Sweden - God Save The Green Re-Release (Relapse)

Rocky & The Sweden - Punks Pot Heads (Relapse)

Rocky & The Sweden - Total Hard Core Re-Release (Relapse)

Rotting Christ - Aealo (Re-Recorded) (Season Of Mist)

Sigh - Ghastly Funeral Theatre Re-Release (Peaceville)

Sky Valley Mistress - Luna Mausoleum (New Heavy Sounds)

Textures - Genotype (Kscope)

Visceral Evisceration - Incessant Desire For Palatable Flesh Re-Release (Hammerheart)

January 30, 2026

Buzzcocks - Attitude Adjustment (Cherry Red)

Course Of Fate - Behind The Eclipse (ROAR)

D.A.M. - Inside The Wreckage (Dissonance)

Defaced - Icon (Massacre)

Francis Rossi - The Accidental (earMusic)

Indica Blues - Universal Death Heat (Majestic Mountain)

Invictus - Nocturnal Visions (Memento Mori)

Lord Elephant - Ultra Soul (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Malignant Aura - Where All Of Worth Comes To Wither (Memento Mori)

McAuley Schenker Group - Bad Boys: The McAuley Schenker Group Story 1987-1992 (HNE)

Roth - Alles Endet (Massacre)

Santvs - De l'Abîme au Plérôme (Osmose)

Shields - Death & Connection (Long Branch)

Shine - Wrathcult (Dark Descent)

Skulld - Abyss Calls To Abyss (Time To Kill)

Stabbing - Eon Of Obscenity (Century Media)

Summer Of Hate - Blood & Honey (Tee Pee)

Sweatmaster - More! (Svart)

Therion - Con Orquesta (Napalm)

Urne - Setting Fire To The Sky (Spinefarm)

Wolfenstein - Death Brigade (CDN)

February 6, 2026

Assignment - With The End Comes Silence (Massacre)

Big Big Train - Woodcut (InsideOut)

Earthless - Live At Roadburn Re-Release (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Ensanguinate - Death Saturnalia (Soulseller)

Full House Brew Crew - Glasgow Grin (ROAR)

Hermano - Clisson, France (Ripple)

Induction - Love Kills (Reigning Phoenix)

Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows - Inexorable Opposites (Magnetic Eye)

Karnivool - In Verses (Cymatic)

Mayhem - Liturgy Of Death (Century Media)

Paganizer - As Mankind Rots (Xtreem)

Puscifer - Normal Isn't (BMG)

Silversun Pickups - Tenterhooks (New Machine)

Tailgunner - Midnight Blitz (Napalm)

Visions Of Atlantis - Armada - An Orchestral Voyage (Napalm)

February 13, 2026

Angel Du$t - Cold 2 The Touch (Run For Cover)

Austen Starr - I Am The Enemy (Frontiers)

Black Swan - Paralyzed (Frontiers)

Bloodred - Colours Of Pain (Massacre)

The Browning - Burn This World [Evolved] (Fixt)

Converge - Love Is Not Enough (Deathwish/Epitaph)

The Hellacopters - Cream Of The Crap! Collected Non-Album Works - Volume 3 (Nuclear Blast)

Hoaxed - Death Knocks (Relapse)

Ponte Del Diavolo - De Venom Natura (Season Of Mist)

Slaughterday - Dread Emperor (Testimony)

Space Of Variations - Poisoned Art (Napalm)

TX2 - End Of Us (Hopeless)

Worm - Necropalace (Century Media)

February 20, 2026

Abstracted - Hiraeth (M-Theory)

Bizarrekult - Alt Some Finnes (Season Of Mist: Underground Activists)

Clawfinger - Before We All Die (Perception)

Dusk - Bunker (Self)

Eye Of Melian - Forest Of Forgetting (Napalm)

Game Over - Crimes Against Reality Re-Release (Scarlet)

Holosade - Hellhouse Re-Release (Hammerheart)

Immortalis - Indicium De Mortuis Re-Release (Hammerheart)

Michael Monroe - Outerstellar (Silver Lining)

Nytt Land - Aba Khan (Prophecy)

Suplecs - Hymns Under A Blood Red Sky (Ripple)

Sylosis - The New Flesh (Nuclear Blast)

Temple Balls - Temple Balls (Frontiers)

W.E.B. - Darkness Alive (Metal Blade)

Wreck-Defy - Dissecting The Leech (Massacre)

February 27, 2026

The Gloom In The Corner - Royal Discordance (SharpTone)

Joel Hoekstra's 13 - From The Fade (Frontiers)

Necrofier - Transcending Into Oblivion (Metal Blade)

Necrosexual - Road To Rubble (Black Metal Archives)

NMB - L.I.F.T. (InsideOut)

Nothing - A Short History Of Decay (Run For Cover)

Rob Zombie - The Great Satan (Nuclear Blast)

Sigh - Hail Horror Hail Re-Release (Peaceville)

Sodom - Get What You Deserve Re-Release (Noise/BMG)

Templar - Conquering Swords (Jawbreaker)

Unverkalt - Héréditaire (Season Of Mist)

Varials - Where The Light Leaves (Fearless)

Weedpecker - V (Heavy Psych Sounds)

March 6, 2026

Black Lung - Forever Beyond (Magnetic Eye)

Desert Storm - Buried Under The Weight Of Reason (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Full House Brew Crew - Glasgow Grin (ROAR)

Godsmack - Awake Re-Release (UMe)

Kaleidobolt - Karakuchi (Svart)

Rainbow - The Temple Of The King 1975-1976 Box Set (Edsel)

Vreid - The Skies Turn Black (Indie)

March 13, 2026

The Gems - Year Of The Snake (Napalm)

Gluttony - Eulogy To Blashphemy (FDA)

Gotthard - More Stereo Crush (Reigning Phoenix)

Moon Far Away - Acou (Lupus Lounge)

Schattenmann - Besser als der Rest (Perception)

Witchcraft - A Sinner Child EP (Heavy Psych Sounds)

March 20, 2026

Axel Rudi Pell - Ghost Town (Steamhammer)

Gaerea - Loss (Century Media)

Ignescent - Eternal (Frontiers)

Tyketto - Closer To The Sun (Silver Lining)

Veil Of The Serpent - Born To Burn (Self)

March 27, 2026

Chez Kane - Reckless (Frontiers)

Iron Savior - Awesome Anthems Of The Galaxy (Perception)

Jon Anderson - Earth Mother Earth Re-Release (Frontiers)

Jon Anderson - Survival & Other Stories Re-Release (Frontiers)

Lion's Share - Inferno (Metalville)

Myrath - Wilderness Of Mirrors (earMusic)

April 3, 2026

Jarboe - Sightings (Consouling Sounds)

April 10, 2026

Archspire - Too Fast To Die (Self)

April 17, 2026

Victorious - World War Dinosaur (Perception)

April 24, 2026

John Corabi - New Day (Frontiers)

May 15, 2026

Slayer - Hell Awaits 40th Anniversary Edition (Metal Blade)