A marching band director at a Virginia college is getting respect from Metallica fans for his dedication to his squad, which recently finished in second place during a national contest. And by dedication, we mean getting a large Metallica tattoo on his leg.

Virginia College Finishes Second in Metallica Marching Band Contest

Last month, Metallica announced the results of their For Whom The Band Tolls marching band competition. To enter the contest, a college marching band had to submit a video of a live performance of a Metallica song.

The winning Division 1 school receives $50,000 in prizes and a chance to record a song with Metallica. Additional prizes were awarded for Division 2 and 3 schools and two runners-up in each category.

The Screamin' Eagles Marching Band from Bridgewater College won $20,000 in prizes for finishing in second place in the Division 2 and 3 schools category. The private liberal arts college is located in Bridgewater, Virginia.

Bridgewater College For Whom The Band Tolls Contest Submission

In a video announcing Bridgewater's award, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo told viewers, "By the way, it looks like you will be getting that tattoo, Barry. Step up, it's time."

No other context was provided regarding who "Barry" was and why he needed to get a tattoo.

Metallica Celebrates Band Director's New Tattoo

An update on the story was shared on Wednesday, along with a quote believed to be from Screamin' Eagles Marching Band director Barry Flowe that read, "In a moment of enthusiasm, I promised my band that I would get a Metallica tattoo if they placed in the top 3."

The post included a video showing Flowe getting the band's logo alongside a large screaming eagle head inked on his outer lower leg.

"Sometimes a moment of enthusiasm can really get away from you," Metallica said in the post. "But Barry Flowe, band director at Bridgewater College, is the real deal and a man of his word, showing us that the #MetallicaMarchingBand competition is forever!"

Metallica Marching Band Contest Winners

Metallica announced the following colleges will be receiving prize amounts after strong finishes in the For Whom The Band Tolls marching band contest.

Division 1

University of South Carolina ($50,000) Virginia Tech ($25,000) University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ($10,000)

Division 2 & 3

Riverside City College ($40,000) Bridgewater College ($20,000) Indiana Wesleyan University ($10,000)

Fan Favorite

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ($10,000)

Those are some serious prize totals!

