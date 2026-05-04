Dave Mustaine says he doesn't want to have a feud with Metallica and asserted that he put his issues with them to rest long ago.

The frontman was once again asked to explain his reasoning for covering "Ride the Lightning" on Megadeth's eponymous final album during an interview with the Brazilian podcast Ibagenscast.

While Mustaine partly responded with the same answer he's given in other interviews over the last few months — that he thinks James Hetfield is an excellent guitar player and it felt like "closing the circle" of his career — he added some detail about what they did differently to the song and assured that he doesn't have issues with Metallica anymore.

"Metallica's an amazing group. So we sped [the song] up just a little bit, made it a little bit more frantic and then we kind of spiced up the solo a little bit. And then at the end, there's some drum fills that the Metallica guys had played and I told Dirk [Verbeuren], 'Have fun there. Just have fun'," Mustaine elaborated.

"It's kind of closing the circle, paying my respects to the band that I was a founding member in... And love me or hate me, they'll never be able to erase me. And I think that when people can look with acceptance and fondness of the two bands and not try and keep something that I don't wanna keep going. I don't wanna have a feud. I've put that to sleep so many years ago."

READ MORE: Dave Mustaine Shares How He Influenced Ever 'Big 4' Thrash Band

The first leg of Megadeth's farewell tour kicked off back in February but they didn't debut their rendition of "Ride the Lightning" live until their April 26 show in Bogota, Colombia.

During the interview, Mustaine acknowledged how important it was to him for them to feel totally confident before tackling it in concert for the first time because it would be filmed by fans and make the rounds across the internet.

"I wanna go out there and own it. I wanna be the fucking boss," he declared.

Check out the full conversation below.

Dave Mustaine Says He Doesn't Want to Have a Feud With Metallica

Seeing as Metallica and Megadeth make up half of the "Big 4" of thrash, check out how we ranked the best thrash albums of all time below.