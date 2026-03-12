What is the best nu metal song ever? The guys from Papa Roach would like to have a word. In a newly posted video clip to their socials, all four members of the band weigh in on the question of what is their favorite nu metal song, but the band members answers also seem to indicate their selections being considered for "best" nu metal song as well.

Did Anyone Pick their Own Song?

Let's be honest. Any discussion concerning some of nu metal's finest work probably should include Papa Roach's own breakout hit, "Last Resort." But did any of the band members actually say that?

"I'd be biased and say 'Last Resort' by Papa Roach," starts singer Jacoby Shaddix before changing his answer to reward another act. The short video clip also concludes with guitarist Jerry Horton confidently claiming, "It's gotta be 'Last Resort," without any waffling.

Papa Roach, "Last Resort"

What Else Did the Papa Roach Guys Pick for Favorite Nu Metal Song?

As stated, Jacoby Shaddix did eventually move off of "Last Resort" as his pick, eventually stating, "I'll give it to Limp Bizkit 'Break Stuff.'"

Limp Bizkit, "Break Stuff"

"I don't know, probably like 'Blind' or something from Korn," bassist Tobin Esperance added, explaining, "I feel like that was the fist time I heard that opening, the intro to 'Blind' I was like, 'Oh shit. This is something I haven't heard before.'"

Korn, "Blind"

Drummer Tony Palermo went another direction, sharing, "I know the Deftones don't like to be coined as nu metal, but '[My Own Summer] Shove It' is up there."

Deftones, "My Own Summer (Shove It)"

What Were Papa Roach Fans Saying?

Being as the post originated with Papa Roach and was posted to all of their socials, there is a fair share of love for the band when it comes to the best nu metal song conversation. But even then, not everyone was just automatically picking "Last Resort."

On Facebook, there were several nods in the discussion to "Between Angels and Insects," while another fan also asked, "What! Nobody's got love for the Roach and The Hu collaboration ["Wolf Totem"]?"

Another laughingly stated, "Jerry don't care. He's like my riff is the shiznitty."

There were also plenty of love for the three choices of Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff," Korn's "Blind" and Deftones' "My Own Summer," but several other repeat choices came up. There were a wide array of Linkin Park suggestions, while others on Papa Roach's Facebook suggested Sepultura's "Roots Bloody Roots," Slipknot's "Wait and Bleed," Trapt's "Headstrong," Powerman 5000's "When Worlds Collide" and songs from Mudvayne, System of a Down, Hoobastank and Nothingface among others.

READ MORE: Nu Metal Songs Fans Would Recommend to Their Future Kids, Reddit Users Discuss

On Instagram, Story of the Year jumped into the conversation, declaring, "'Last Resort is the one, my dudes. Say it loud and proud." There were also several mentions of Linkin Park's "One Step Closer," nod to Godsmack's "I Stand Alone" and System of a Down's "Chop Suey" and several more Papa Roach shoutouts to songs such as "Scars," "Blood Brothers," "Getting Away With Murder" and "Between Angels and Insects."

What would be your pick? Let us know in the comments section.

Below, you'll find a gallery revealing how 15 nu metal musicians felt about being called "nu metal."