Early 2000s nu-metal band Skrape appear to be the latest act to capitalize on the genre's revival.

The Florida-based group, which released its most recent album in 2004, has launched a new Instagram account, Facebook account and website.

All three platforms posted a video of the band’s name glitching in different colors with eerie background music playing — with all signs pointing to Skrape’s imminent return.

A Brief History of Skrape

Skrape formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1997 and quickly developed a substantial local following. They signed to RCA Records in 1999 and released their debut album, New Killer America, in March 2001. The album sold approximately 100,000 copies and reached No. 157 on the Billboard 200.

The band toured heavily in support of New Killer America, opening for metal giants such as Pantera and Slayer. They released their second and most recent album, Up the Dose, in 2004. The album underperformed commercially and Skrape were dropped from their label and ultimately disbanded shortly after its release.

Skrape: A Rock 'n' Roll Band in Nu-Metal Clothing

Although Skrape were most commonly associated with the nu-metal genre, keyboardist Brian Milner said they considered themselves a simple rock ’n’ roll band at heart.

“There’s a new generation of kids,” Milner told Pause & Play in 2001. “The whole depressing Pearl Jam era is over. It’s time to start having fun again. We’re rocking hard and trying to have fun at the same time. That’s what that means.”

He added: “Our music is aggressive, but in general we have a good time playing it and we don’t walk around being depressed all the time. We just do what we do. We play rock ‘n’ roll.”

