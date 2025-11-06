Cover songs, at some point, became part of nu-metal culture.

To be more specific, these were mostly covers of pop songs. Sure, some did it before Limp Bizkit unleashed their take on George Michael's "Faith" on the world in 1997, but you would be hard-pressed to find a nu-metal act that made more of an impact playing someone else's song.

The nu-metal version of the '80s pop-rock song instantly made Limp Bizkit a global phenomenon. It got a wider audience in the door, many of whom stuck around once future hits like "Break Stuff and "Nookie" dropped.

Here is a look at the best covers from some of the biggest nu-metal acts.

Coal Chamber, 'Shock the Monkey' (1999)

Original artist: Peter Gabriel (1982)

Why this cover works: It has Ozzy doing guest vocals. That should be enough reason alone to drop everything and listen to this cover if you've never heard it. Seriously, though, Ozzy's and Coal Chamber vocalist Dez Fafara's voices play off each other perfectly here. There are still some of the familiar synth melodies found in Peter Gabriel's original, but they are perfectly nestled under an abundance of grinding guitar.

Deftones, 'Simple Man' (2011)

Original: Lynyrd Skynyrd (1973)

Why this cover works: By the time Deftones released their cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" in 2011, the song had seemingly been covered by just about everybody. Most notably, Shinedown gave the track a new life when it was covered for the band's 2003 debut. Even after all that, the Deftones version still sounds fresh. Having Chino Moreno's haunting vocals certainly helps.

Disturbed, 'Land of Confusion' (2005)

Original: Genesis (1986)

Why this cover works: Disturbed has offered up plenty of covers over the years, including their viral take on folk duo Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" in 2015. But the band's best cover actually came 10 years earlier when they released their version of Genesis' "Land of Confusion."

Some bands tend to abandon their own sound as they try to get closer to the sound of the original artist. Disturbed stays Disturbed on their cover of "Land of Confusion" by keeping their trademark guitar tones and that distorted, gritty singing that David Draiman does so well.

READ MORE: 11 Essential Nu-Metal Albums You Should Own on Vinyl

Dope, 'You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)' (1999)

Original: Dead or Alive (1985)

Why this cover works: The first four seconds are like taking a series of quick blows to the head in a boxing match. It helps get you ready for what is about to come over the next two minutes and 39 seconds. Dope's cover of this 1980s new wave staple might not be the most well-known entry on this list, but it is certainly one of the best. It handily beats a cover of the same song by another band featured further down on this page.

Drowning Pool, 'Rebel Yell' (2007)

Original: Billy Idol (1983)

Why this cover works: Things were a bit in flux in the world of Drowning Pool when the band released their third album, Full Circle, in 2007. Five years earlier, longtime Drowning Pool vocalist Dave Williams was found dead on the band's tour bus due to heart failure. He was replaced by Jason Jones, who lasted all of one album, 2004's Desensitized.

Former SOiL lead singer Ryan McCombs was brought in for Full Circle, which the band also self-funded. The album didn't generate the same success as past Drowning Pool releases, but it did give us McCombs absolutely crushing the vocals on a cover of Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell."

Limp Bizkit, 'Faith' (1997)

Original: George Michael (1987)

Why this cover works: Easily the one cover that all nu-metal bands are measured against when they attempt to take on another act's song. Limp Bizkit's chaotic cover of George Michael's "Faith" not only helped launch the band into prominence but also ushered in an era of their nu-metal contemporaries covering unexpected '80s pop songs. It's George Michael, but with record scratches and Fred Durst instructing us in a full scream to "get the fuck up."

None of it seems like a gimmick, with Limp Bizkit being one of the first nu-metal acts to try such a cover.

Kittie, Run Like Hell (2001)

Original: Pink Floyd (1979)

Why this cover works: There's a certain groove that helps carry Pink Floyd's "Run Like Hell." It's a steady sway that helps propel the song into orbit. Kittie's version is less about gliding, as heavy guitar and screams help punctuate every sentence coming out of Morgan Lander's mouth. The intensity matches the lyrics in a way that Pink Floyd likely never imagined when first releasing the song in 1979.

Korn, 'Word Up!' (2004)

Original: Cameo (1986)

Why this cover works: One could make a case that Korn actually out-funks '70s and '80s funk act Cameo with their 2004 cover of "Word Up!" Jonathan Davis stays fairly restrained in his vocal delivery, while the guitar and bass line do the heavy lifting. The approach mirrors that of many top funk acts. It's just Korn finds a way to do it much heavier while maintaining the traditional funk sound.

Machine Head, 'Message in a Bottle' (1999)

Original: The Police (1979)

Why this cover works: The strength of The Police's original is its tight rhythm section and breakdowns. Both of those are hallmarks of great nu-metal songs as well, albeit in much different ways. Machine Head goes heavy-handed on both. The rhythm section is bolder, and those breakdowns hit much harder. This is what you want when you're told a nu-metal band is covering a pop-rock song from the late '70s.

Nonpoint, 'In The Air Tonight' (2004)

Original: Phil Collins (1981)

Why this cover works: They nail THAT drum fill.

Orgy, 'Blue Monday' (1998)

Original: New Order (1983)

Why this cover works: We're going to make a bold statement here: Orgy's 1998 cover may be better than the original by New Order. It's not entirely nu-metal as there are some industrial rock elements at play. But they do offer the perfect bridge from New Order's new wave sound from the 80s to what was popular in the late 90s when the cover was released.

Orgy's take on the song brought immediate mainstream attention for the Los Angeles band. Sadly, it may have been the peak of their success. Orgy have used a similar formula with Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" during their live shows, but it has proved difficult to top the band's breakthrough New Order cover.

Now that we have looked at the best of the best, let's break down which cover songs are being played the most by rock and metal bands.

