Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed through his social media that he's putting his Orland Park, Illinois residence on the market as he makes a life change and the two-story home is currently listed at $1.575 million.

Donegan reportedly purchased the home back in 2023 for $1.3 million, but has made renovations on the home during his time living at the residence. It's a four-bedroom, five-bathroom 7,000 square foot property the sits on a 0.84 acre lot in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park.

What Dan Donegan Said About Selling His Orland Park Residence

"I’m Selling my home!!!!!! 3 yrs was enough for me & it’s time to move on," noted the guitarist in a Facebook post.. "Lots of great memories & parties here but I’m going back to the OG & those backyard parties.10 minutes away, lol! I’m gonna be splitting my time between the [Homer] Glen and Sarasota, Florida."

Homer Glen is another suburb in the Chicago area and as clarified later in his post, Donegan intends on splitting his time between the Chicago burb and a new residence in Sarasota, Florida.

"Illinois is still home. I’m going back to Homer Glen & I’ll still be here 80 percent. I just got a place to escape too from time to time & experience the salt life & the sun," he added. "I already got my place and headed down next week to pick out furniture, discover new places & meet new people."

In a separate Facebook post, Donegan commented, "Next chapters starts in the am. Headed to Florida for some sun," with the hashtags for Florida, Sarasota, New People, Peace and Disturbed.

About Dan Donegan's $1.575 Million Orland Park Home for Sale

In his social media posts, the guitarist listed Christine Newliczek as his realtor.

The listing on her site notes that the residence "effortlessly blends sophistication and luxury! Impressive curb appeal highlighted by brick in a classic red hue and mature landscaping."

Among the highlights of the recently renovated property are the two-story foyer with an elegant chandelier that greets you upon entry to the home. There's a formal living room with a fireplace that is great for entertaining. The dining room offers custom wainscoting detail and is the ideal space to host dinner parties on a grand scale.

There's a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a custom bar area and tons of windows for optimal sunlight. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with Thermdor appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, quartz countertops, a center island, a butler's pantry, a walk-in pantry and a breakfast room.

There's also a sun room, a study/den, a laundry room and a powder room. The master suite has two walk in closets and a spa-like bathroom. The second floor hosts generously sized bedroom. There's also a walkout basement complete with ah ome theater, media room, custom wet bar, workout and gaming room and a potential space for a wine cellar.

The backyard features an inground pool, a fire pit and plenty of space to entertain. The home also comes with a Sonos 6-zone audio system, Lutron lighting and a comprehensive security and camera system.

The location is close to shopping, dining, METRA, expressway access, parks and schools. Get a closer look at the residence in a video shared by Donegan on Instagram below.

Disturbed in 2026

The timing is right for Donegan to make such a move as Disturbed appear to be in between albums at this point in time. Disturbed last issued their Divisive album in 2022. Shortly after the final date of their touring last October, singer David Draiman noted that he wasn't sure when the band would return and indicated that the group needed "a nice long break."

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In November 2025, singer David Draiman wed his new bride Sarah. At present, only two shows appear on Disturbed's itinerary. The band will play July 17 at the Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, then turn up a week later on July 25 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

See Disturbed in the Best Rock Song of Each Year Since 1970 in the gallery below.