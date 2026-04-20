VOTE: Better Style – Collab Songs vs. Band Songs

This week on Loudwire Nights, we're asking you which specific type of rock block do you want to hear. The Chuck's Fight Club battle is pitting songs that are collaborations against individual bands with big hits. And the winner will be featured in a special rock block on Friday's show.

Who isn't down for a cool collab? It's like the best of both worlds when you can get name artists to hop on a song together. One of the more recent examples of this is the killer Nevertel and Sleep Theory song, "Break the Silence." Last year also gave us a true event moment when Evanescence's Amy Lee, Poppy and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante teamed up on "End of You." The collaborative spirit has been alive and well in the hard rock world in recent years and you could have a pretty great collection of tracks to feature as a result.

But on the flip side of this battle is something a little more commonplace. There are a wealth of rock bands that have been generating massive radio hits in recent years. Bands such as Disturbed with the powerful anthem, "I Will Not Break" or Breaking Benjamin and their recent smash "Awaken" come to mind. But there's way too many options to count.

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So which will it be? Do you want a block of collaborations or a block of big band songs?

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both styles on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked style will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.