Courtney LaPlante had a violent fan thrown out of a Spiritbox show last week and refused to continue the performance until they were gone.

Spiritbox are currently on the road with Nova Twins supporting Evanescence. During their July 15 show in Phoenix, Ariz., a fan was allegedly hurting people in the crowd and had to be removed from the venue. Footage of the incident didn't surface until earlier this week.

LaPlante stopped the performance toward the end of the set, right before playing final song "Soft Spine" [via Setlist.fm], to address "fuckery" in the crowd that was pointed out by their drummer Zev Rose. Though it's unclear what the person was doing, the singer told the audience that the show wasn't going to continue until they knew everyone was safe.

"So I need you guys to be tattletales — who's the fucking freak that's hurting everybody? Point them out," LaPlante said, which prompted a bunch of fingers to go up in the air and point at the alleged perpetrator.

"Well guess what, fucker? We all saw you, we know where you are and your ass is gonna get kicked the fuck out," she asserted.

The vocalist then squatted down on the stage and spoke directly to one fan in the audience who was seemingly a victim of the violent person's antics. She asked if they were okay and apologized for bringing attention to them.

"This isn't the damn gold medal karate match, okay? This is a rock 'n' roll show," LaPlante said before suggesting the crowd learn a lesson from the individual that she had escorted out by security.

See footage from the night below.

Courtney LaPlante Has Violent 'F--ker' Thrown Out of Spiritbox Show by Security

According to some commenters on a social media video depicting the incident, the violent fan was located near the front of the pit.

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"Some dude was getting a little too violent up front. So they found him and kicked him out. Could see it from our seats lol," one person wrote.

Another individual alleged, "He straight punched a couple of people, too. In the middle of a crowd and not even in the pit, he was pushing into groups just to try and mosh in them. Had the entire middle to mosh pit and instead was just trying to shove people around."

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