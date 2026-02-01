Spiritbox performed "Soft Spine" at the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony earlier today (Feb. 1).

The Canadian metal outfit was nominated in the Best Metal Performance Category with "Soft Spine" from their second full-length album Tsunami Sea, which came out in March of 2025.

Although they didn't take home the award — Turnstile won with "Birds" — Spiritbox wowed the crowd during the Premiere Ceremony a few hours before the start of the full Awards Show.

The band was introduced by actor and singer-songwriter Darren Criss.

"These next performers personify modern metal with intensity, precision and emotional weight. Nominated this year for Best Metal Performance, please give a rock 'n' roll welcome to Spiritbox," Criss said.

Courtney LaPlante prowled around the stage in a black, patent leather outfit and heels as high as her vocal range.

See a video of the performance below.

Spiritbox, 'Soft Spine' (Live at the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony)

This was Spiritbox's third Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination since 2024. That year, they were nominated with "Jaded" and then again with "Cellar Door" in 2025.

READ MORE: See Rockers at the 2026 Grammy Awards - Photos

As for the other rock categories, the Grammy for Best Rock Performance went to Yungblud with his live cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" at the "Back to the Beginning" concert last summer, Turnstile won Best Rock Album with Never Enough and Nine Inch Nails won Best Rock Song with "As Alive As You Need Me to Be."

The full winners list can be seen here — congrats to all the artists!

The 68th Grammy Awards Ceremony starts tonight at 8PM ET/5PM PT and will broadcast live on CBS and can also be streamed on Paramount +.

Keep scrolling to see past winners of Best Rock Album Grammys — and who we think should've won them instead.