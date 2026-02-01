The 2026 Grammy Awards have honored late heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne with an all-star live performance of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

The tribute was part of the In Memoriam segment.

Who Performed the Ozzy Tribute at the Grammys?

In the week leading up to the Grammy Awards, it was revealed that Slash and Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Andrew Watt (producer) and superstar Post Malone would lead the tribute to Osbourne, who died at the age of 76 last summer.

Both Smith and Watt took the stage for Ozzy's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2024 and all of the aforementioned, except for Post Malone, played at last year's epic Back to the Beginning concert to celebrate the legacy of Osbourne Black Sabbath.

Post Malone and Ozzy linked up in 2019 when the Prince of Darkness guested on the singer's hit song "Take What You Want." The two even performed the song together at the American Music Awards.

The next year, Malone returned the favor and appeared on "It's a Raid" off Osbourne's first new album in 10 years, Ordinary Man.

What Song Was Played at the Grammys' Ozzy Tribute?

The Ozzy tribute was part of a trio of live performances during the In Memoriam segment, as the names of musicians and industry icons who passed away the last year flash across the screen behind the performers.

An abbreviated version of "War Pigs" was played with Post Malone delivering raspy, soulful and passionate vocals to the anti-war anthem Black Sabbath released in 1970.

Slash and Watt tag-teamed the song on guitar, delivering squealing solos and those iconic lumbering riffs. McKagan and Smith formed a more than commendable rhythm section and the group received a rapturous round of applause from the crowd as a tearful Osbourne family looked on.

Best Rock Performance Grammy Winner

Prior to the telecast, the Premiere Ceremony was held earlier today where dozens of Grammys were awarded, included the winners of the rock, metal and alternative categories.

The award for Best Rock Performance went to "Changes," the Black Sabbath song performed by Yungblud, Frank Bello (Anthrax), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne) and II (Sleep Token) at the Back to the Beginning concert last year.

