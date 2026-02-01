Sharon Osbourne Is ‘Seriously Thinking of Running for Mayor of Birmingham’

Could Birmingham, the birthplace of Black Sabbath, elect an Osbourne as its next mayor? If Sharon Osbourne follows through on what she just said on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards, it could very well happen.

Speaking with Billboard, Sharon said she is "seriously thinking about running for mayor of Birmingham." A run for office was floated when co-host Leila Cobo noted how well Sharon spoke at one of Billboard's Grammy-related events over the weekend.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham is a one-year term and the title is currently held by Zafar Iqbal who was sworn in on May 20, 2025. Iqbal was present as the public funeral procession for Ozzy made its way through Birmingham's streets last July.

What Else Did the Osbournes Say on the Red Carpet?

Given the rapid nature of red carpet interviews, there was no time to linger on the subject. Questions then shifted to the legacy Ozzy left behind and how the Osbourne family has been carrying on after the legend's passing last summer.

"It's just about the support and it's us showing gratitude for everyone who has come out to support him over the last six months," Jack Osbourne. "His whole career," his sister Kelly interjected. "And all the love that we received, it hasn't gone unnoticed by us," Jack added, with Kelly noting, "It really helped us. It helped get us through it, [it] helped get us here. And to know that he was loved just as much as he loved them is a beautiful thing,"

The Grammys will honor that legacy as well with a dedicated performance at today's awards show. Guns N' Roses bandmates Slash and Duff will take the stage alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Ozzy producer Andrew Watt as well as superstar and two-time Ozzy collaborator Post Malone.

"Playing for him tonight, it's the greatest thing," Sharon said of the big moment ahead, "They all grew up in this industry together and Ozzy loved them, they loved him. And it's just, it's, it's fantastic."

Prior to the telecast, the Premiere Ceremony was held, where this year's rock, metal and alternative awards were doled out.

The live performance of Black Sabbath's "Changes" from the Back to the Beginning farewell concert last year took home the win for Best Rock Performance, which featured Yungblud, Frank Bello (Anthrax), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne) and II (Sleep Token).

"Yungblood won tonight with 'Changes,' which is so huge and we're so happy for him. We're just here to celebrate his legacy and to thank everybody who has supported us through such a hard time," Kelly continued. "He's one my besties. And to see how I introduced him to Mom and Dad, and they felt the same way that I did about him."