See Photos of the Osbourne Family at the 2026 Grammy Awards

The Osbourne family attended the 2026 Grammy Awards together tonight (Feb. 1) in Los Angeles and The Prince of Darkness' absence was certainly felt.

Sharon Osbourne appeared on the red carpet with Yungblud and joined him onstage — along with Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and Nuno Bettencourt — when he accepted the award for Best Rock Performance with his live cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" from the "Back to the Beginning" concert last summer.

"To grow up loving an idol who helps you figure out your identity not only as a musician but also as a man is something that I'm truly grateful for. For then to get to know them and form a relationship with them and honor them at their final show and then receive this, the cost of it is something I and all of us are finding so strange to comprehend. We fucking love you, Ozzy," Yungblud said during his acceptance speech.

Later, Sharon was photographed with Jack, Kelly and Slipknot's Sid Wilson on the red carpet prior to the main Awards Show.

A special tribute to The Prince of Darkness took place during the In Memoriam segment of the broadcast featuring a star-studded group of musicians — Post Malone, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Andrew Watt, who worked on Osbourne's last two albums Ordinary Man (2020) and Patient Number 9 (2022).

The group played an abbreviated version of Black Sabbath's anti-war anthem "War Pigs" as the photos and names of other late musicians appeared on the screen.

