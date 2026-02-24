Sharon Osbourne has revealed some wild tactics she used back in the day to keep Ozzy from doing drugs and drinking alcohol.

Ozzy struggled with substance abuse throughout much of his life before finally getting sober around 2014. During an appearance on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, Sharon recalled some of the extreme measures she took to try and deter him from drinking and using drugs.

Bunnie Xo referenced a video clip where Sharon admitted to telling Kelly to poop in one of Ozzy's marijuana bags when she was younger.

"Or Jack, it didn't matter to me," Sharon responded, adding that she would add her kids' feces to "anything" she found that she didn't want her husband taking.

"He used to hide booze in the oven because I don't cook so he knew I'd never open the oven. So there would be bottles in there," she continued. "I would rub it in the baby's diaper."

Sharon pointed out how difficult it is to try and talk someone with an addiction out of using drugs or alcohol because of the physiological effects. Thus, she felt that tainting the substances was the only way to deter Ozzy from using them.

READ MORE: Jack Osbourne Reveals the Only Person That Could Tell Ozzy to 'Do Better'

"As a younger woman I thought, This will stop him, it smells like shit! He ain't gonna drink that," she said.

Apparently when Ozzy went to drink one of the bottles, he threw up from the smell, so it was a mission accomplished.

See the full podcast episode below.

Sharon Osbourne’s Reveals Her Wild Tactics to Keep Ozzy From Drugs + Alcohol

Ozzy was 11 years sober by the time he died in July of 2025. See other rockers who've been sober for 10 years or more in the gallery below.