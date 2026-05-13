From cookie jars to dog bowls, it seemed like the Osbourne family was on just about everything at the height of their reality TV popularity.

Here is a look back at some of the wildest promotional items for The Osbournes.

Why 'The Osbournes' Was a Groundbreaking Reality Show

In hindsight, it is somewhat difficult to believe the popularity of The Osbournes following the series' debut on MTV on March 5, 2002. But it was also a much different time for reality TV.

While there were certainly reality TV shows before The Osbournes, there had yet to be many based on celebrity families.

Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack gave the world a glimpse into their lives in a way that even non-rock fans would enjoy. Across four seasons, the family gave us feuds with their neighbors, issues with burritos and health scares.

READ MORE: The Absolute Best Ozzy Quotes From Every Season of 'The Osbournes'

And it all seemed somewhat relatable, regardless of how large their home was in each episode.

'The Osbournes' Have a Pop Culture Moment

The popularity of the series led to the Osbourne family being inescapable thanks to an abundance of appearances outside the show and a long line of promotional items. The show was having a pop culture moment, and the people behind it wanted to capitalize on it.

Stores filled up with shirts, toys, jewelry and more, all featuring the Osbournes. Online shops on eBay and WhatNot are still making money from those items today.

Below are some of our favorite promotional items from The Osbournes series.