‘Forever My Husband’ – Sharon Osbourne Reflects on First Wedding Anniversary Without Ozzy

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were arguably metal’s most famous couple, and yesterday (July 4) would’ve been their 46th wedding anniversary. As such, Sharon shared a poignant reflection on it being the first time she’s had to celebrate their special day without him. (Plus, Kelly Osbourne shared a heartfelt message to her mother regarding the bittersweet occasion.)

Sharon Osbourne’s Post About First Wedding Anniversary Without Ozzy

As every rock and metal fan probably knows, Ozzy died on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76. His passing also occurred mere weeks after his and Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning farewell concert (which took place one year ago today in their hometown of Birmingham, England).

Yesterday, Sharon posted the following brief but heartfelt acknowledgement of their 46th anniversary to Facebook and Instagram: “Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary. Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish. I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart.”

Alongside it, she included a photo of their hands entwined on their wedding day.

You can see her post below:

Naturally, her post received an overwhelming amount of heartfelt responses.

For instance, one Facebook user replied: “Thinking of you. We lost my dad a few days before my parent’s 46th wedding anniversary. I hope you still look back and remember all the love and how you got to where you are.”

Likewise, someone else shared: “Grief is just love without a place to land. Even though Ozzy isn’t here on this earth anymore, he will always be by your side. Hold on to the memories for those are what keeps the mind content. Happy Anniversary, Mrs. O! Sending all my love!”

On Instagram, one person commented: “Happy Anniversary! Ozzy is with you and will always be with you. He is ending you endless amounts of love through all your fans.”

Similarly, another fan wrote:

My love, my heart and my prayers are with you. I'm so sorry you are going through these most painful times. It's almost 2 months since I lost my husband suddenly. The timing was such that my birthday, our anniversary and father's day was right after his passing. I wish you both a loved filled anniversary in spirit and in love like no other. As always, much respect and love.

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

READ MORE: How Sharon Osbourne Saved Ozzy's Career

Kelly Osbourne’s Loving Message to Her Mother

As far as we can tell, Jack Osbourne hasn’t said anything publicly about the occasion (not that he needs to, of course). However, Kelly did post about her parents’ anniversary on Instagram.

“A letter to my Mother on what would have been her 46th wedding anniversary! I love you so much @sharonosbourne daddy is always with us for love is eternal!!!” she wrote yesterday.

The post also included several photos.

The first two show a basket of flowers with a note addressed to her mother. The rest of the photos show what the note says.

It began:

My Dearest Mummy, Today feels different. A day that was once filled with celebration now carries a quiet ache. This is your first wedding anniversary without Daddy by your side, and I can only imagine how heavy your heart must feel. There are some dates that remind us just how deeply we have loved, and today is one of them. I hope you know that love like yours doesn’t end when a life does. It changes shape. It becomes the warmth of the sun on your face when you need comfort, the memories that make you smile through tears, the quiet moments when you somehow know he’s near. Daddy may no longer walk beside you, but he will never stop walking with you. I often find myself imagining him looking down on your with that magical smile the one that held so much pride and so much love. I know he would want you to see yourself through his eyes: resilient, compassionate, courageous, and endlessly loving. Every day since he left, you’ve had to learn how to carry both grief and hope in the same heart, and somehow, you’ve continued to do it with extraordinary grace. He would be so incredibly proud of the woman you are becoming. Not because you’ve forgotten him, but because you’ve found a way to keep living while carrying him with you. That takes a strength few people ever truly understand.

Kelly’s note continued:

Please remember that although today reminds us of what has changed, it can never take away what you and Daddy built together. A lifetime of love cannot be erased by death. It lives on in every story we tell, every lesson he taught us, every laugh we still hear in our memories, and in the family that continues to grow because of the love you both created. Sidney [her son with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson] and I love you more than words could ever hold. He may not fully understand today, but he already knows what it feels like to be wrapped in your love, and one day he will know just how lucky he is to have a nana whose heart has loved so deeply. As you walk through every first, every anniversary, every birthday, every Christmas, and every milestone that now feels different without Daddy, please never forget that you do not walk them alone. We are here. We will hold your hand when the days feel too heavy, celebrate your victories, sit with you in your sadness, and remind you whenever you need reminding that love is till all around you.

Finally, she spoke about Ozzy’s legacy and what she wishes for her mother moving forward:

Daddy’s greatest legacy wasn’t simply the life he lived. It was the love he gave, the family he helped create, and the remarkable woman he adored. That woman is you. So today, alongside the years, I hope you can also feel the gentleness of his love surrounding you. I hope you can hear him whispering that he’s still so proud of you, still cheering you on, still loving you with all that he has. And while we miss him beyond measure, we will never stop making sure you know how deeply you are loved, too. Happy Anniversary to a love story that even heaven could never end. With all my love, and all of Baby Sidney’s, too,

You can see her post below:

Again, we’re not crying. You’re crying!

More About Sharon + Ozzy’s Marriage

Ozzy and Sharon met in the late 1970s through Sharon’s father, Don Arden, who was Black Sabbath’s manager. They began dating around 1980 (when Ozzy was still married to his first wife, Thelma Riley, with whom he had two biological children – Louis and Jessica – in addition to adopting Riley’s son from a previous relationship: Elliot).

Eventually, and as Loudwire wrote back in 2018, Sharon “broke away from her father” to manage Ozzy, resulting in Don Arden “try[ing] to sabotage” both of their careers. Around the same time, the pair got married in Maui, and in an August 2023 Instagram post, Sharon shared a photo of them on their wedding day, partially captioning: “Ozzy and I were married in Maui in 1982. We vacation once a year to Maui, it holds such a special, magical place in our hearts.”

Over the subsequent decades, they became one of metal’s most powerful, entertaining and endearing couples as they raised three children – Aimee, Kelly and Jack – while becoming larger pop culture icons in the 2000s via MTV’s The Osbournes reality show.

Of course, there had a few trials and tribulations along the way as Sharon fought to save Ozzy’s career and keep him from drugs and alcohol (among other things). Regardless of the struggles they faced, however, they remained strong.

In her first statement following Ozzy’s death, Sharon thanked fans for their “overwhelming love and support.” Likewise, she acknowledged what would’ve been his 77th birthday (on Dec. 3, 2025) by penning: “My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side."

Other Osbourne Family News

Back in May, Sharon and Jack revealed big plans for Ozzy’s brand that included teaming with HYPERREAL (who define themselves as “the future of immersive avatar entertainment”) to use what Jack called “the digital DNA of Ozzy Osbourne, voice, image [and] movement” for future opportunities.

Understandably, this decision drew criticism from Ozzy fans (among other people), prompting Jack to later clarify:

It’s gonna be so tasteful, what we’re doing. It’s not gonna be fucking lame. It’s not like you can sit there and – it’s really complex, what we’re doing. This isn’t just, like, hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. . . . This is some high-level technology that we're gonna be working with, and it's gonna feel very real. . . . It's kind of wild how it will be utilized. But, it's awesome. It's really cool, and it's something that, you know, I think my dad would be into ‘cause we actually talked about it before he passed, about, like, doing something like this. So, yeah. I know he would be into this.

In June, and on The Osbournes podcast, both Jack and Sharon also rejected the suggestion that A.I. Ozzy will be a “cash grab.”

“What we're doing — this isn't, and I've said it, this isn't ChatGPT with dad's face on it. It's a closed A.I., so it's not connected to the Internet. We build a database and I cannot emphasize enough is that this is only information that either my dad said or was accurate or was written accurately about him,” Jack stated.

He later added:

At the end of the day, if keeping Dad alive and accessible to a fan is cash grab, then fucking guilty as charged because at the end of the day, entertainment and the industry that we're in, none of this is for fucking charity. But the technology that we are utilizing, it is not Claude or ChatGPT that you can ask it any question about anything. It's a closed A.I. module that is not connected to the Internet.

Similarly, Sharon rhetorically asked: “Why go on a jet when there's a propeller? What are you doing? Well, you know what? Technology moves on and I'm sorry for those people. I'm not asking you to come. I don't want your fucking money. I don't need your fucking money. I'm doing very well, actually, and I always have my entire life.”

She expounded:

And the thing is, for somebody to turn around to me and say I'm doing a cash grab — no, you don't know my husband, okay? I know my husband and my husband would say to me over and over, "After I go, how long do you think I'll be remembered? How long do you think?" And I'd go, "I just don't know, 'cause I'll be probably going with you, so don't ask me." But the thing was, for 10 years we have been exploring it. And the thing is I don't have to justify why we do to any fucker. I don't have to justify.

Earlier this month, a gigantic Ozzy statue (created by French artist Philippe Pasqua) was unveiled at the entranceway to Hellfest. There was also a tribute to the Prince of Darkness that included fireworks, and despite being unable to attend the event due to “a hospital trip” (as Loudwire previously reported), she thanked the festival for the dedications.

How do you feel about Sharon Osbourne’s sentiments regarding her first wedding anniversary without Ozzy? How about Kelly’s note to her mother? Let us know!