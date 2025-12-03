Sharon Osbourne&#8217;s Heartfelt Message on What Would Have Been Ozzy&#8217;s 77th Birthday

Sharon Osbourne is remembering her late husband and metal legend Ozzy on what would have been his 77th birthday today (Dec. 3).

Sharon's official Instagram shared a tribute to Ozzy, comprised of images of the couple through the years and footage of the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, England, where "Happy Birthday Ozzy" has been spelled out in purple flowers. Similar flowers were a focal point during the late rocker's funeral procession through Birmingham on July 30.

"See You on the Other Side" from Ozzy's 1995 Ozzmosis album plays during the video.

Ozzy died July 22 at his home in Buckinghamshire, just 17 days after the historic Back to the Beginning concert that served as a farewell to Black Sabbath.

What Sharon Said About Ozzy on His Birthday

Sharon's message Ozzy really hits home once you watch the entire tribute video.

"My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side."

The final still image in the video is a close-up of Ozzy and Sharon's hands locked together.

Tributes Pour In From Rock and Metal Artists

Several big names in rock and metal have commented on Sharon's post, showing their appreciation for Ozzy on what would have been his 77th birthday today.

"Happy Birthday Ozzy ❤️❤️❤️," Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis said in a comment on Sharon's tribute video. 

David Draiman of Disturbed called out Ozzy's guidance through the years in his message.

"Happy eternal birthday my teacher "

Both Kelly and Jack Osbourne's Instagram accounts posted their own tributes to their late father on Instagram. Kelly said the day has understandably been "really hard" for her as she remembers Ozzy.

Jack's account mentioned he is still "in the jungle" as currently appearing on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!, something Kelly said has made the day even harder without her brother around.

A video tribute on Jack's Instagram shows photos of him and Ozzy through the years while the late rocker's cover of The Beatles' "In My Life" plays.

