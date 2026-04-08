Sharon Osbourne is looking to unload the luxurious Los Angeles home she shared with Ozzy.

A listing from real estate group Carolwood Estates shows Osbourne is asking $17 million for the seven-bed, 11-bath home in the Hancock Park neighborhood. The home, which spans more than 11,000 square feet, was built in 1929.

In case you were wondering, this is NOT the home featured on the reality TV series The Osbournes. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ozzy and Sharon bought the home in 2015 for $11.85 million.

The final episode of the series aired in 2005.

READ MORE: The Absolute Best Ozzy Quotes From Every Season of 'The Osbournes'

"Careful restorations have maintained the historical architecture, while elevating the property to a level of epic glamour with all the modern luxuries of today," the property listing boasts.

The home includes several top-of-the-line amenities, including:

Swimming pool with hand-laid mosaic tile

Wood-paneled library

Outdoor dining area with a pizza oven

Elevator access to all levels

This is not the first time the Los Angeles home has been on the market in recent years. Online listings for the property show the Osbournes first listed the home for sale in 2022 when they were looking to move it for $18 million.

Two months later, the asking price was dropped to $17.5 million. It was eventually taken off the market until the most recent listing was posted on April 6.

Ozzy died at the family's Buckinghamshire, England home on July 22, 2025, after battling numerous health issues. He was 76.

Here is an inside look at Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Los Angeles home that is currently on the market for $18 million.