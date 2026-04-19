U.K. Charity Severs Ties With Sharon Osbourne Following Anti-Immigration Rally Support

Last week, Sharon Osbourne confirmed that she’ll be in attendance at far-right U.K. activist Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” anti-immigration rally next month. Naturally, this drew a lot of negative feedback, including from U.K. homelessness charity Centrepoint, who’ve officially severed ties with their now-former celebrity ambassador.

What Happened Between Centrepoint + Sharon Osbourne?

As reported by Loudersound, Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon) made “a social media post” last week in which he promoted the May 16th rally (which'll be held at Trafalgar Square in London, Consequence specified). Per U.K. newspaper Metro, the post included a video in which Robinson claimed that the date signifies when “Britain rises and reunites,” explaining: “It’s the date the world hears our roar, and that we have had enough of migration and mass immigration and the oppression from a tyrannical government.”

Osbourne replied in the comments: “See you at the march.”

As reported by The Guardian last Friday (April 17), Centrepoint “has said it will cut ties with its celebrity ambassador Sharon Osbourne after she expressed support for a far-right rally being organised by Tommy Robinson.”

The publication continued:

In response [to Osbourne’s comment on Robinson’s post], Centrepoint, which had recently engaged Osbourne as an ambassador for a campaign, said: "This sort of event does not align with our values." It added: "Centrepoint has a proud history of supporting young people whatever their background, ethnicity or religion. If we want young people to thrive in this country then we need to ensure our society continues to allow them to live without fear and able to access the opportunities they need to start education or work and leave homelessness behind."

That said, The Guardian noted, Centrepoint have “expressed its gratitude to Osbourne for supporting its Omaze campaign, which raised money by selling entries for a sweepstakes-style draw to win a £5m home overlooking Lake Windermere along with £250,000 in cash.”

“While Sharon supported us on this campaign, for which she was referred to as an ambassador as is standard for Omaze prize draws, she is not an official ongoing ambassador of Centrepoint and we have no plans to work together in the future," Centrepoint elaborated [via The Guardian]:

Loudersound also clarified: “A previous Unite the Kingdom event in 2025 attracted more than 100,000 people with Robinson and Elon Musk among the speakers. There were 25 arrests and 26 police officers were injured.”

As of this writing, Osbourne has not publicly responded to Centrepoint’s decision and explanation.



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Kneecap’s Response to Osbourne’s Support of “Unite the Kingdom” Rally

Naturally, Osbourne’s support of Robinson’s rally upset many people, and on April 16, politically outspoken Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap – who have a contentious history with her – retweeted an article about it with the caption: “Fuck@MrsSOsbourne.”

As Loudwire reported at the time, Kneecap used their Coachella 2025 set to “rail against Israel,” claiming that “the festival had censored their pro-Palestine messages as well as an anti-Margaret Thatcher chant during their performance.” In response, Osbourne “weighed in on social media with a lengthy message sharing her disappointment in Coachella for providing a platform for such messaging.”

Coachella 2025 will be remembered as a festival that compromised its moral and spiritual integrity,” she wrote, adding:

Goldenvoice, the festival organizer, facilitated this by allowing artists to use the Coachella stage as a platform for political expression. . . . Kneecap, an Irish rap group, took their performance to a different level by incorporating aggressive political statements. Their actions included projections of anti-Israel messages and hate speech and this band openly support terrorist organizations. This behavior raises concerns about the appropriateness of their participation in such a festival and further shows they are booked to play in the USA.

Shortly thereafter, Kneecap fired back, with co-vocalist Mo Chara telling Rolling Stone: “Her rant has so many holes in it that it hardly warrants a reply but she should listen to ‘War Pigs’ that was written by Black Sabbath (her husband).”

He elaborated:

We believe we have an obligation to use our platform when we can to raise the issue of Palestine, and it was important for us to speak out at Coachella as the USA is the main funder and supplier of weapons to Israel as they commit genocide in Gaza. As I said from the stage, “the U.S. government could stop the genocide tomorrow.” It’s important that young Americans hear and know it. . . . People can make their own decisions about whether our message is anti-Israel, but for us, it’s about their government’s sickening actions, not ordinary people. Our message is about ending the genocide and ending the ongoing illegal occupation of Palestine. . . . We want people to take whatever action they can to stop the genocide. People can take what they want from our music, stopping the genocide is more important.

Thus, Kneecap’s retweet mentioned above doesn't' come as a surprise.





How do you feel about the situation involving Sharon Osbourne, Centrepoint and the “Unite the Kingdom” Rally? Let us know!