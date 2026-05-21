Though Ozzy Osbourne died in 2025, the Osbourne family is working on a way that you can still interact with the musician moving forward. While appearing at the 2026 Licensing Expo, Jack Osbourne shared (as reported by License Global) that the Osbourne family has partnered with HYPERREAL to create what he calls the "the digital DNA of Ozzy Osbourne, voice, image [and] movement."

Sharon Osbourne added, "The things that you can do with that are just endless."

What Is HYPERREAL?

HYPERREAL bills itself as "the future of immersive avatar entertainment," according to their website. The company was founded by digital human performance pioneers with leadership positions that had worked on Academy Award-winning VFX films. They add, "Our patented Digital DNA platform creates the most authentic avatar performances in the world—approved by estates, authenticated at every level and powerful enough to fill arenas.​"

The company debuted a hologram featuring late Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee at the Los Angeles ComiCon just last year.

While the company seems to be promoting more performance-related features, it appears as though the Osbourne family are more interested in the interactive side of things.

READ MORE: 10 Simple Ways to Honor Ozzy Osbourne in Your Daily Life

"It's kind of scary how it's really very accurate," shared Jack. "He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers. Technology has come such a long way to where it's almost drag and drop. You could shoot a template for a commercial ... literally prompt what you want Digital Ozzy to do in that commercial and you just drop it in. It's that simple now."

"You can ask Ozzy anything and he will answer you in his own voice — and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said," Sharon explained. "We're going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back."

How Does the Osbourne Family Feel About Ozzy Branding?

Branding is nothing new for the Osbourne family, whether it be their reality series that made them all stars in the early 2000s or the popular Ozzfest brand that became a staple of the rock festival industry for years.

But Jack Osbourne revealed that branding had created some interesting questions over the years and a clear path moving forward. Having revealed during the discussion that the family once had a huge argument over putting their branding on rubber ducks, he shared, "I don't want to pretend that Ozzy Osbourne was this refined poet ... We know who he was. Everything the family does with Ozzy's name and likeness has to reflect who he really was. It's crucial to ask, 'What would Ozzy do?'"

It has already been revealed that the Ozzfest will return with plans in the works for a 2027 revival and even though Ozzy is no longer with us, the family intends on keeping his brand going through the appropriate opportunities that reflect his spirit.

"Elvis died 50 years ago and everybody knows Elvis," said Sharon. "I just want that for Ozzy."

Below, see 29 wild promotional items used to promote 'The Osbournes' TV series.