Here are 10 simple ways you can honor Ozzy Osbourne in your daily life to keep his spirit alive.

The heavy metal and cultural icon died on Tuesday (July 22) at the age of 76, leaving behind a towering legacy and genre-defining catalog of music.

But behind his larger-than-life persona was a regular bloke from Birmingham, England, with hopes, dreams, fears and demons like the rest of us.

The Prince of Darkness had plenty of moments of vulnerability, humor, frustration and joy that emphasized just how boldly he embraced life, with all the ups and downs it entailed.

READ MORE: Rock + Metal Bands Pay Tribute to Ozzy Onstage

Now, take a look at how you can incorporate a bit of Ozzy into your own life.

1. Make Yourself a Hearty Breakfast — And Don't Forget the Orange Juice

One of the most sublime scenes from Penelope Spheeris' The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years features Ozzy deliriously cooking a hearty, smoking breakfast as he reflects on his hedonistic lifestyle.

The highlight of the scene is when the Prince of Darkness tries to pour himself a glass of orange juice and instead gets it all over the counter. Even though Spheeris later revealed the scene was staged, that doesn't make it any less hysterical.

2. Blow Some F---ing BUBBLES!

Even after he became known as reality TV's funniest patriarch, Ozzy was keen to remind the world just how menacing he could be. So he was none too pleased when he saw his Down to Earth tour production included bubbles.

"Oh, come on, Sharon! I'm fucking Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of fucking Darkness!" he raved in an episode of The Osbournes. "Evil, evil, what's fucking evil about a load of fucking bubbles?"

Of course, that's part of the magic of Ozzy — his ability to blend evil and whimsy. What better way to remember the latter than by blowing some bubbles in his honor?

3. Pet-Proof Your House

Forget about the drugs, the ex-bandmates and the sullen pre-teen children. Ozzy's greatest nemeses were his pets.

Some of The Osbournes' greatest moments revolve around Ozzy trying to coax a stray cat from out from behind a mirror, or ranting and raving to Sharon after their dog peed on his rug. (Ozzy of all people should know about the frustrations of urinating in a space where it's prohibited.)

"He's a fucking terrorist. He's fucking part of Bin Laden's gang!" Ozzy shouted at Sharon after the latter happened in an episode of The Osbournes. "Why do they do it, Sharon? What's the deal, man?"

Learn from the Prince of Darkness' mistakes and pet-proof your house in his honor.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Albums Ranked From Worst to Best

4. Eat a Burrito — or 900

Anybody who watched The Osbournes knows how much Ozzy loved burritos. They became such a staple of the singer's diet that he proudly proclaimed, "I am Burrito Man."

"Your father can't eat one burrito," Sharon lamented. "He has to have 900 burritos."

Ozzy might have been onto something. Go wolf down a jam-packed burrito in remembrance.

5. Unwind With a Bowl of Pasta and a War Movie

War movies don't exactly sound like the most relaxing genre, but Ozzy was clearly a big fan.

When the young rocker Yungblud stopped by The Osbournes podcast in 2024, he amazed Sharon and Kelly when he revealed that his favorite to-go tour food was a bowl of pasta, and his preferred method of killing time on flights was war movies.

"Ozzy's the same," Sharon said, to which Yungblud replied, "Pasta and war movies — rock 'n' roll."

If it was good enough for Ozzy, it's good enough for us.

6. Spray Someone, Anyone, With a Hose

The Prince of Darkness worked up one hell of a sweat every time he took the stage and so did his fans — hence why he routinely hosed down himself and his audience during shows.

In the dog days of summer, we would all be wise to follow his lead. Consider it an act of inner child healing, or a tribute to a metal icon. Either way, we could all use the delightful shock to the system right about now.

7. Toast the Prince of Darkness With a Glass of 'Fizzy Piss' aka Champagne

When you've lived a life as wild as Ozzy's, it could theoretically be difficult to instill values like decorum, discipline and sobriety in your children.

Case in point: a scene from The Osbournes where the family gathered around the table for Christmas dinner and the children poured themselves glasses of champagne, which they said tasted like "fizzy piss."

The scene almost devolved into a food fight before Ozzy put the kibosh on the mayhem.

In light of the Prince of Darkness' passing, metalheads around the world should lift their glasses of fizzy piss in his honor.

READ MORE: 10 Times Ozzy Osbourne Was the Nicest Guy on Earth

8. Fire Up the 'Sesame Street' Reruns

Ozzy had a long, storied history with the Muppets and Sesame Street. In 1994, he covered Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild" with Miss Piggy for the Kermit: Unpigged album.

Eight years later, Ozzy and Kermit both appeared at the Golden Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II. And in 2005, Ozzy and Sharon both had a run-in with Fozzie Bear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kermit the Frog and the rest of the Muppets paid tribute to Ozzy following his death, writing, "We loved having a friend like Ozzy Osbourne and we feel so lucky to have known him, worked with him and experienced his music for so many decades."

In honor of these star-studded collaborations, it's time to fire up some Sesame Street reruns and remember some of Ozzy's most iconic guest appearances.

9. Remember the Alamo

Ozzy had a legendarily fraught relationship with the Alamo, as he infamously urinated on the Alamo Cenotaph in 1982 while wearing Sharon's dress. The drunken stunt got him banned from San Antonio for 10 years — but the two cultural touchstones eventually made amends.

The Alamo paid tribute to Ozzy following his death, noting that "redemption and reconciliation eventually became part of his history as well. ... In 2015, he revisited the Alamo grounds to learn and appreciate the site's profound history, openly demonstrating humility and understanding. At the Alamo, we honor history in all its complexities."

Ozzy's decades-long history with the Alamo proves that change is possible when we're willing to take accountability for our actions and learn from our mistakes. Fans of the godfather of heavy metal would be wise to educate themselves on one of the most important monuments in U.S. history.

10. Be Unapologetically Live, Loud and F---ing Crazy

Over the course of his dizzying and unprecedented career, Ozzy Osbourne steadfastly adhered to a simple principle: live life on your own terms.

He forged his own path with Black Sabbath, pulled off an unbelievable career comeback as a solo artist (with the help of his wife/manager and many incredible collaborators, mind you) and cheated death countless times. He endures as the most iconic figure in the history of metal.

But Ozzy Osbourne is more than his incredible body of music. He's a reminder to disenfranchised metal fans around the world that you can take charge of your destiny and create the life you want.

Our lives are the sum of our choices — so starting right now, we can seize the reins and make every day count. Or, as the Prince of Darkness implored us on countless occasions: "Go fucking crazy!"

Rest in peace, Ozzy. We'll love you forever.