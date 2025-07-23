You know someone's death is hitting hard when even fictional characters are commenting on your passing.

Kermit the Frog has issued a statement regarding the death of Ozzy Osbourne on July 22— just one of many tributes pouring in from fellow rockers and devoted fans around the world.

What Kermit The Frog Said About Ozzy

Tributes to Ozzy poured in following the announcement of his death at the age of 76 on Tuesday. Rock stars, celebrities, and fans took to social media to share their thoughts on his career and the impact he made on their lives.

And apparently that impact also stretched to Muppets.

Hours after Ozzy's death became public, the official social media for The Muppets issued a statement, "from the pad of Kermit the Frog."

"No one rocked harder than the great Ozzy Osbourne," the note started.

The message continued talking about how Kermit and the rest of The Muppets were feeling after losing "a friend."

"Every time we bumped into Ozzy over the years, he made us feel just as cool as he was," Kermit said in the post. "We loved having a friend like Ozzy Osbourne and we feel so lucky to have known him, worked with him and experienced his music for so many decades."

What Is Ozzy's Connection To The Muppets?

Ozzy had several run-ins with characters from The Muppets and Sesame Street during his career.

In 1994, he joined Miss Piggy to record a cover of Steppenwolf's "Born to be Wild." The song was featured on Kermit: Unpigged, a comedy album featuring various musicians performing alongside Muppets.

Ozzy would meet up with Kermit once again in 2002 when they both appeared as part of the Golden Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II, an event marking the 50th anniversary of the queen's accession.

Three years later, both Ozzy and his wife, Sharon, would find themselves on late-night TV, sitting across from host Jimmy Kimmel. The pair stuck around after their segment to greet the next guest, Fozzie Bear from The Muppets.

While there is no record of Ozzy visiting Muppet-adjacent Sesame Street, he did appear in an anti-littering PSA that aired during the children's program during the early '90s, according to Muppets Wiki.

Outside of his work with The Muppets and in the PSA, Ozzy also appeared as a voice actor in various children's programs and movies throughout the years, including Trolls World Tour, Gnomeo and Juliet, and Sherlock Gnomes.

