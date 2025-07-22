‘Gutted’ Fans Share Heartbreak, Appreciation Following Ozzy Osbourne’s Death

Ozzy Osbourne died Tuesday at the age of 76, leaving many fans searching for the right words to convey a mix of shock, sadness, and appreciation for a metal icon.

Here is what music fans are saying about Ozzy's death and the impact he had throughout his career.

Shock Of Ozzy's Death Weeks After Back To The Beginning Farewell

Ozzy and Black Sabbath performed for the final time during a farewell concert, dubbed Back To The Beginning, on July 5 in Birmingham, England. The daylong event featured performances from several big-name metal acts, including Metallica, Tool and Slayer, leading up to a solo set from Ozzy and a closing set from Sabbath.

Fans Express Hurt And Sadness Following Ozzy's Death

While some fans posted about the shock of it all, others were overcome with sadness after hearing the news of Ozzy's death.

Remembering Seeing Ozzy On Stage And In Public

From stories of seeing him for the first time in concert to those who were lucky enough to interact with him in a public setting, social media has been filling up with stories of Ozzy's impact on those he came in contact with.

Inspired By Ozzy's Music

Of course, there was the music. Both Ozzy's work as a solo artist and everything he did with Black Sabbath proved to be influential on big-name metal artists and even those who may have just learned to play an instrument for the first time.

But it may have been those lyrics and that voice that will stick with fans for eternity.

