In the '80s, a lot of metal bands were content to sing about sex, drugs, partying and banging your head senseless — but not all of them, as you'll see in the following list of 11 '80s metal songs with socially conscious lyrics.

Iron Maiden treated their songs like mini history lessons, schooling fans on major world events, regime changes and systemic injustice. Metallica railed against religious dogma and cautioned listeners against the horrors of war. Queensryche and Slayer looked in horror at a world consumed by lust, greed and hypocrisy, while Megadeth took aim at overreaching institutions hellbent on censoring artists.

Keep reading to learn about these and more '80s metal songs with socially conscious lyrics.

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Accept, "Balls to the Wall"

Despite its crude title, Accept's signature song (and title track off their fifth album) is a rousing rally cry for oppressed people from all walks of life — a reminder that they're neither alone nor powerless. Perhaps that's because guitarist Wolf Hoffmann's wife, Gaby, wrote the lyrics, giving them a more thoughtful touch.

"It was all down to Gaby's lyrics," Hoffmann told Metal Hammer. "She chose to make it an anthem against oppression. It's really a political message, that one day the tortured will rise up against their oppressors. She's always been a very politically aware person. Back then the band couldn't write lyrics. We were just dumb kids from Germany, what did we know about politics? But Gaby wrote the lyrics with that political spirit and people really connected with it."

The second single off Anthrax's breakthrough third album Among the Living is a scathing condemnation of European settlers' mistreatment of Indigenous people as they invaded their home and colonized the future United States.

The song — which tackles weighty subject matter with Anthrax's signature acerbic wit — hit close to home for frontman Joey Belladonna. "My mother is Iroquois. I don't really follow anything, but I am very sentimental about it," he told PT Sport in 2012. "I am always very happy to see someone showing interest in this important part of my life."

Iron Maiden, "Run to the Hills"

Anthrax aren't the only band on this list to write about the horrors of colonialism and westward expansion. Five years before Among the Living hit shelves, Iron Maiden explored the topic at length on The Number of the Beast's lead single "Run to the Hills."

The song's shifting perspective gives listeners a front-row seat to the brutality as witnessed by the Indigenous people and carried out by European settlers. Murder, rape, enslavement and a vile invective ("The only good Indians are tame") are laid out in excruciating detail.

"Run to the Hills" reached No. 7 on the U.K. singles chart, successfully ushering in Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson era and proving they were unwilling to shy away from harsh truths — a principle for which they've been richly rewarded.

Living Colour, "Cult of Personality"

Living Colour's 1989 debut album Vivid became a Top 10, double-platinum smash and established the funk-metal quartet as one of the hottest new bands on the block, thanks in large part to its breakout single "Cult of Personality."

Between its titanic grooves and swaggering riffs, lead singer Corey Glover denounces the blind idolatry that allows politicians to seize power and belittle the people they purportedly serve. Samples of speeches by Malcolm X, John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt drive home the point.

"'Cult of Personality' was about celebrity, but on a political level," guitarist Vernon Reid told Classic Rock in 2009. "It asked what made us follow these individuals who were larger than life yet still human beings. Aside from their social importance, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King both looked like matinee idols. That was a strong part of why their messages connected. Even now it's why Barack Obama has that certain something."

Megadeth, "Hook in Mouth"

Megadeth firebrand Dave Mustaine certainly wasn't going to sit idly by as the Parents Music Resource Center tried to censor rock and metal bands within an inch of their lives. The bandleader took aim at the pearl-clutching institution on So Far, So Good... So What! lead single "Hook in Mouth."

Mustaine addresses the PMRC directly in the song's chorus, positioning the censorious organization as the very antithesis of freedom.

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Metallica's '80s output is full of pointed, socially conscious songs about the horrors of war ("Disposable Heroes"), drug addiction ("Master of Puppets"), nuclear fallout ("Fight Fire with Fire") and political corruption ("...And Justice for All"). But nowhere was their message clearer or more accessible than the Grammy-winning single "One."

The song tells the gruesome story of a World War I soldier who loses his limbs and face in a landmine explosion, kept alive in a state of dreadful quasi-existence by machines. "One" became the first Metallica song to be accompanied by a music video, which incorporates scenes from the 1971 anti-war film Johnny Got His Gun.

By allowing themselves to break some of their own rules, Metallica in turn reached a whole new audience. Decades later, "One" remains one of the most uncompromising and starkly horrifying depictions of the consequences of war.

Ozzy Osbourne, "Killer of Giants"

Ozzy Osbourne and Jake E. Lee's collaboration reached its end with 1986's The Ultimate Sin, the guitarist's second and final LP with the Prince of Darkness. The album's highlight is "Killer of Giants," a chilling and grandiose track about the perils of nuclear warfare.

Lee's majestic guitar work shepherds the song through multiple movements, shifting from plaintive ballad to sinister hard rocker, while Osbourne warns against mutually assured destruction with the same anti-war fervor as Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," released 16 years earlier.

"Revolution Calling" opens Queensryche's masterful 1988 concept album Operation: Mindcrime, setting the stage for the saga of protagonist Nikki, a disaffected drug addict turned political assassin. But the true sign of the song's success is that it rings true even divorced from the context of its parent album.

It's a bitter screed against megalomaniacal politicians, sensationalist media, greedy televangelists and more. Everybody's got an angle and they'll do whatever it takes to come out on top. Society is at a tipping point and the house of cards is about to crumble. Sound familiar?

Slayer, "South of Heaven"

You would be forgiven for mistaking Slayer's South of Heaven title track as a song about hell. But what if the actual hell is the one humans have wrought right here on Earth?

The thrash giants make that dystopian vision a reality in "South of Heaven." Tom Araya sings of a future in which "Forgotten children conform a new faith / Avidity and lust controlled by hate," with "Chaos rampant in an age of distrust."

Left to their own devices, Slayer argue, humans will trap themselves in a Twilight Zone-esque feedback loop of overconsumption, depravity and betrayal. We've been conditioned to fear hell, when we really ought to fear ourselves.

Suicidal Tendencies, "Two Sided Politics"

Suicidal Tendencies' self-titled debut album became a cornerstone of the burgeoning crossover thrash subgenre, with each band from the "Big 4" of thrash singing its praises. One of the album's most furious and pointed tracks arrives early in the form of the one-minute blitzkrieg "Two Sided Politics."

Frontman Mike Muir points out the hypocrisy that governs most of polite society and ensures the poor, oppressed and downtrodden always lose. "Kill someone in a war / Get a medal, you're a hero / Protect yourself in everyday war / You're a minority, you go straight to jail," he roars over wild D-beats and frenzied riffs. It's not a coincidence that some people come up short — just the system working as planned.

From their early days, Testament weren't content to rely on fantastical imagery or childish cliches in their lyrics. The thrash lifers were warning about the dangers of climate change as early as 1989, including the urgent "Greenhouse Effect" on their third album, Practice What You Preach.

Testament's fears were, unfortunately, completely warranted — even if fans didn't necessarily take heed at the time of the song's release.

"In the '80s, we wrote about the greenhouse effect or things happening in the world, but I don't think that this message was heard, not only by music lovers, but by people in general," lead singer Chuck Billy told Radio Metal in 2012. "Twenty-five years later, everybody in the world realizes that, 'Hey! Our climate has changed!' The summer and the winter are not the same as when we were kids. Seasons aren't seasons anymore; our planet is changing. There's so much talk about it now: For instance, people are more and more promoting a 'green' way of life."

See more outspoken artists below in our list of 16 of the most political rock and metal bands: