Slayer have added to their upcoming tour plans with a newly-announced set of 2026 Latin American tour dates, which will mark their first time playing the region since 2019.

The thrash legends already had a handful of performances booked for this year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking album Reign in Blood. Now they'll head down to Latin America for the first time in seven years for five shows with support from fellow thrash outfits Kreator, Power Trip and a few others.

Power Trip will support Slayer in Mexico City. Kreator will play the other four shows in addition to local bands from each country: Ultra Legends (Colombia), Avernal (Argentina), Criminal (Chile) and Korzus (Brazil).

"After selling out two nights in Los Angeles, Slayer is taking the Reign in Blood 40th Anniversary south with five headline shows featuring the album performed in full," the band wrote in a social media caption promoting the new dates.

The group shared a teaser on social media earlier this week that listed the cities. Tickets go on sale for the shows in Brazil and Chile on June 3 and for the remaining shows on June 4.

See the full list of dates below.

READ MORE: The Best Cover Songs by 11 Big Thrash Metal Bands

Slayer's previously announced performances include three headlining shows — one in Minnesota and two in Los Angeles — as well as two festival appearances at Rocklahoma and Sick New World Texas.

See all of the band's upcoming tour dates on their website.

Slayer 2026 Latin American Tour Dates

Oct. 21 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

Dec. 5 — Bogota, Colombia @ Vive Claro

Dec. 10 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Santa Laura

Dec. 14 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

Dec. 17 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

To see more iconic rock and metal albums that turned or are turning 40 in 2026, keep scrolling through the gallery below.