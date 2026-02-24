Rocklahoma 2026 20th Anniversary Lineup Announced — Over 40 Bands Revealed

Rocklahoma is back for its 20th anniversary year and they've got quite the hard rocking lineup set for those heading out to the Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma this year. The three-day music weekend is set for Sept. 4-6 with Godsmack, Papa Roach and Slayer set to headline the event.

Who Will Be Playing the 2026 Rocklahoma Festival?

Not only has the lineup been revealed, but the organizers have already broken down who will be playing on what day.

The fun actually begins on Thursday night (Sept. 3) where those on hand early will be treated to the Thursday Night Throwdown hosted by Eddie Trunk and featuring Plush, Ozzolution, She Hates Me Not and Jump entertaining those looking for a little pre-festival bash.

Then on Friday (Sept. 4), Godsmack will close out the opening night following a day that features Stone Temple Pilots, Hollywood Undead, Yelawolf, Jet, Crossfade, Buckcherry, Slaughter, Dexter and the Moonrocks, Black Stone Cherry, Tim Montana, High June, The Normandys and Lylvc.

Saturday (Sept. 5) features Papa Roach in the top spot on a bill that includes Cypress Hill, Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, Black Veil Brides, Wolfmother, Living Colour, Molly Hatchet, Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage, Autumn Kings, Cowboy Angels, Eternal Frequency, Waves in April, Fire Tiger and School of Rock.

Closing out the week will be Slayer, playing a special 40th anniversary set revisiting the Reign in Blood album. The Sunday (Sept. 6) lineup also features Black Label Society, The Pretty Reckless, Insane Clown Posse, Suicidal Tendencies, President, Ugly Kid Joe, Barbarians of California, Ill Nino, Cyco Miko, Big Ass Truck, The Violent Hour, High Water Gamble and Seven Foot Monkey.

See the full lineup for Rocklahoma's 20th anniversary below.

Rocklahoma 2026 admat Rocklahoma loading...

What Are the Bands Saying?

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix declares, "The guys and I are beyond excited to return to Rocklahoma 2026 alongside such a killer lineup. It will be our first time since 2015 — over a decade! So make sure to grab your tickets fast!"

The Pretty Reckless vocalist Taylor Momsen adds, "Rocklahoma isn't just another festival; it's for the loud, the misfits and the lifers. There's something about stepping on that stage, feeling that heat, that roar and knowing these fans live and breathe rock 'n' roll the same way we do."

"Oklahoma! We can't wait to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Rocklahoma with all of you on Friday, September 4 with a full lineup of pure ROCK!," says Godsmack singer Sully Erna.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Weekend passes, VIP packages, camping opportunities and premium experiences are all provided for those interested through the Rocklahoma website. Tickets for the 20th anniversary edition of Rocklahoma will go on sale this Wednesday (Feb. 25) at 10AM CT.

