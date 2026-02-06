The 38 2026 Warped Tour Bands Announced This Week
The Vans Warped Tour has had a busy week revealing acts that will participate in their five-city run in 2026 and we've got a rundown of who all is playing this year and where.
It all started on Jan. 30 with the reveal that Jimmy Eat World would be playing all five stops this year. From that point on, we've now got a total of 38 acts announced over the first week of Warped's "30 Days of Warped" rollout.
Who Is Playing the 2026 Vans Warped Tour So Far?
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
Ice Nine Kills
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Atreyu
The All-American Rejects
GWAR
All Time Low
Yelawolf
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
Winona Fighter
The Early November
Grandson
The Starting Line
Emery
Bryce Vine
The Story So Far
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Anthony Green
Hot Chelle Rae
Sitting on Saturn
Movements
Whispers
Tillie
Millington
Guilt Trip
Sammy Adams
Rain City Drive
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
San Venus
Which Bands Are Playing Which Stops?
We figured you may have one or more stops on the 2026 Vans Warped Tour run targeted, so below you'll find a breakdown of which acts are confirmed for which stops so far.
Washington, D.C. June 13-14 Festival Grounds Campus at RFK Stadium
Jimmy Eat World
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
GWAR
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
The Early November
Grandson
Bryce Vine
The Story So Far
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Hot Chelle Rae
Tillie
Millington
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
Long Beach, Calif. July 25-26 at the Shoreline Waterfront
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
Dance Gavin Dance
Glassjaw
All Time Low
Yelawolf
Winona Fighter
The Early November
Grandson
The Starting Line
Emery
The Story So Far
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Hot Chelle Rae
Whispers
Tillie
Millington
Guilt Trip
Sammy Adams
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
People R Ugly
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Montreal, Quebec Aug. 21 - 22 Parc Jean Drapeau Montreal
Jimmy Eat World
Ice Nine Kills
Atreyu
All Time Low
Hawthorne Heights
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 12 - 13 Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Atreyu
The All-American Rejects
All Time Low
Hawthorne Heights
Winona Fighter
The Starting Line
Emery
The Story So Far
Girlfriends
Movements
Bad Cop Bad Cop
San Venus
Orlando, Fla. Nov. 14 - 15 Camping World Stadium Campus
Jimmy Eat World
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
The Early November
Grandson
The Starting Line
Emery
Bryce Vine
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Anthony Green and the Boom Done Band
Hot Chelle Rae
Sitting on Saturn
Tillie
Millington
Rain City Drive
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
How Do I Get Tickets for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?
Tickets are now available for all five of the Vans Warped Tour stops in 2026. Simply head to the Vans Warped Tour website and select the city where you plan to see the band and the ticketing options will be provided for you.
