The 38 2026 Warped Tour Bands Announced This Week

The Vans Warped Tour has had a busy week revealing acts that will participate in their five-city run in 2026 and we've got a rundown of who all is playing this year and where.

It all started on Jan. 30 with the reveal that Jimmy Eat World would be playing all five stops this year. From that point on, we've now got a total of 38 acts announced over the first week of Warped's "30 Days of Warped" rollout.

Who Is Playing the 2026 Vans Warped Tour So Far?

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

Ice Nine Kills

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Atreyu

The All-American Rejects

GWAR

All Time Low

Yelawolf

Third Eye Blind

Hawthorne Heights

Winona Fighter

The Early November

Grandson

The Starting Line

Emery

Bryce Vine

The Story So Far

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Anthony Green

Hot Chelle Rae

Sitting on Saturn

Movements

Whispers

Tillie

Millington

Guilt Trip

Sammy Adams

Rain City Drive

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Chase Petra

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

People R Ugly

San Venus

Which Bands Are Playing Which Stops?

We figured you may have one or more stops on the 2026 Vans Warped Tour run targeted, so below you'll find a breakdown of which acts are confirmed for which stops so far.

Washington, D.C. June 13-14 Festival Grounds Campus at RFK Stadium

Jimmy Eat World

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

GWAR

Third Eye Blind

Hawthorne Heights

The Early November

Grandson

Bryce Vine

The Story So Far

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Hot Chelle Rae

Tillie

Millington

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

People R Ugly

Long Beach, Calif. July 25-26 at the Shoreline Waterfront

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

Dance Gavin Dance

Glassjaw

All Time Low

Yelawolf

Winona Fighter

The Early November

Grandson

The Starting Line

Emery

The Story So Far

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Hot Chelle Rae

Whispers

Tillie

Millington

Guilt Trip

Sammy Adams

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Chase Petra

People R Ugly

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

Montreal, Quebec Aug. 21 - 22 Parc Jean Drapeau Montreal

Jimmy Eat World

Ice Nine Kills

Atreyu

All Time Low

Hawthorne Heights

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Chase Petra

Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 12 - 13 Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Atreyu

The All-American Rejects

All Time Low

Hawthorne Heights

Winona Fighter

The Starting Line

Emery

The Story So Far

Girlfriends

Movements

Bad Cop Bad Cop

San Venus

Orlando, Fla. Nov. 14 - 15 Camping World Stadium Campus

Jimmy Eat World

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Third Eye Blind

Hawthorne Heights

The Early November

Grandson

The Starting Line

Emery

Bryce Vine

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Anthony Green and the Boom Done Band

Hot Chelle Rae

Sitting on Saturn

Tillie

Millington

Rain City Drive

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

People R Ugly

How Do I Get Tickets for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?

Tickets are now available for all five of the Vans Warped Tour stops in 2026. Simply head to the Vans Warped Tour website and select the city where you plan to see the band and the ticketing options will be provided for you.

