Warped Tour Nearly Finalize 2026 Washington D.C. Lineup

Over the past month, Vans Warped Tour officials have been slowly rolling out the lineup of all their 2026 festivals. But with the first stop in Washington, D.C. now just a few months out, a nearly finalized version of the lineup has been revealed.

Set for the weekend of June 13 and 14 at the festival ground on the RFK Campus, the 2026 Warped lineup for Washington, D.C. already had such big names as Jimmy Eat World, Rise Against, Sleeping With Sirens, Killswitch Engage, The Used and more. At present, there are only three blank spots on the bill that are expected to be announced at a later date.

Who Will be Appearing at the Washington, D.C. 2026 Vans Warped Tour Stop?

The full lineup that has now been revealed reads as follows:

3OH!3

All That Remains

American Hi-Fi

Anberlin

Arm's Length

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Bayside

Beauty School Dropout

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Boston Manor

Breathe Carolina

Bryce Vine

Carolesdaughter

Caskets

Citizen

Clique

Codefendants

Coheed and Cambria

Crown the Empire

Daisy Grenade

Dance Gavin Dance

Deathbyromy

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

Drug Church

Elijah

Enter Shikari

Everchanger

Fame on Fire

Flogging Molly

Fluorescents

Fox Lake

Free Throw

From First to Last

Girlfriends

Glassjaw

Grandson

GWAR

Gym Class Heroes

Hawthorne Heights

Holy Wars

Honey Revenge

Hoobastank

Hot Chelle Rae

Hot Mulligan

I Set My Friends of Fire

Iann Dior

Initiate

Jimmy Eat World

Jinjer

Jutes

Kennyhoopla

Killswitch Engage

Lambrini Girls

Lolo

Meet Me @ the Altar

Millington

MxPx

New Found Glory

Norma Jean

Nova Twins

Of Mice & Men

Oxymorrons

Pain of Truth

People R Ugly

Plain White T's

Raue

Rise Against

Rosecoloredworld

Sace6

Saturdays at Your Place

Set Your Goals

Sleeping With Sirens

Story of the Year

Suicidal Tendencies

Suicide Silence

Sunami

Super Sometimes

Taking Back Sunday

Teen Mortgage

The Academy Is...

The Devil Wears Prada

The Dollyrots

The Early November

The Ghost Inside

The Menzingers

The Paradox

The Story So Far

The Used

The Wrecks

Third Eye Blind

Thrice

Tillie

Trxvis

Underoath

Upon a Burning Body

Vana

Varials

Vienna Vienna

Villanelle

Waterparks

XComm

Yellowcard

2026 vans warped tour washington dc lineup Vans Warped Tour loading...

Care to Guess Who's Left To Be Announced?

With only three spots remaining, you might be able to guess the open spots by the hints that the bill has left us. As the lineup was announced in alphabetical order, the missing band names spot alphabetically in select spots.

READ MORE: 15 Acts You Probably Forgot Played Warped Tour

The first missing band falls between Jinjer and Jutes meaning that there is a "J" artist still left. The second band is a "the" group, falling between The Ghost Inside and The Menzingers. The third band is also a "the" group that falls after The Story So Far but before The Used.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the 2026 edition of The Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. are currently available. See the ticketing options via the Vans Warped Tour website.

See what other festivals and cruises are planned for 2026 below.