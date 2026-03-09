Warped Tour Nearly Finalize 2026 Washington D.C. Lineup
Over the past month, Vans Warped Tour officials have been slowly rolling out the lineup of all their 2026 festivals. But with the first stop in Washington, D.C. now just a few months out, a nearly finalized version of the lineup has been revealed.
Set for the weekend of June 13 and 14 at the festival ground on the RFK Campus, the 2026 Warped lineup for Washington, D.C. already had such big names as Jimmy Eat World, Rise Against, Sleeping With Sirens, Killswitch Engage, The Used and more. At present, there are only three blank spots on the bill that are expected to be announced at a later date.
Who Will be Appearing at the Washington, D.C. 2026 Vans Warped Tour Stop?
The full lineup that has now been revealed reads as follows:
3OH!3
All That Remains
American Hi-Fi
Anberlin
Arm's Length
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Bayside
Beauty School Dropout
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Boston Manor
Breathe Carolina
Bryce Vine
Carolesdaughter
Caskets
Citizen
Clique
Codefendants
Coheed and Cambria
Crown the Empire
Daisy Grenade
Dance Gavin Dance
Deathbyromy
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Drug Church
Elijah
Enter Shikari
Everchanger
Fame on Fire
Flogging Molly
Fluorescents
Fox Lake
Free Throw
From First to Last
Girlfriends
Glassjaw
Grandson
GWAR
Gym Class Heroes
Hawthorne Heights
Holy Wars
Honey Revenge
Hoobastank
Hot Chelle Rae
Hot Mulligan
I Set My Friends of Fire
Iann Dior
Initiate
Jimmy Eat World
Jinjer
Jutes
Kennyhoopla
Killswitch Engage
Lambrini Girls
Lolo
Meet Me @ the Altar
Millington
MxPx
New Found Glory
Norma Jean
Nova Twins
Of Mice & Men
Oxymorrons
Pain of Truth
People R Ugly
Plain White T's
Raue
Rise Against
Rosecoloredworld
Sace6
Saturdays at Your Place
Set Your Goals
Sleeping With Sirens
Story of the Year
Suicidal Tendencies
Suicide Silence
Sunami
Super Sometimes
Taking Back Sunday
Teen Mortgage
The Academy Is...
The Devil Wears Prada
The Dollyrots
The Early November
The Ghost Inside
The Menzingers
The Paradox
The Story So Far
The Used
The Wrecks
Third Eye Blind
Thrice
Tillie
Trxvis
Underoath
Upon a Burning Body
Vana
Varials
Vienna Vienna
Villanelle
Waterparks
XComm
Yellowcard
Care to Guess Who's Left To Be Announced?
With only three spots remaining, you might be able to guess the open spots by the hints that the bill has left us. As the lineup was announced in alphabetical order, the missing band names spot alphabetically in select spots.
The first missing band falls between Jinjer and Jutes meaning that there is a "J" artist still left. The second band is a "the" group, falling between The Ghost Inside and The Menzingers. The third band is also a "the" group that falls after The Story So Far but before The Used.
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets for the 2026 edition of The Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. are currently available. See the ticketing options via the Vans Warped Tour website.
