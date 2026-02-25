Here are 15 Warped Tour acts that were rather unexpected when you look back at the annual lineups.

In addition to its usual punk, emo, ska and metalcore acts, Warped Tour has often been a place for emerging artists since the first year of the festival in 1995.

And the tour has also provided a platform for plenty of emerging acts outside of its go-to genres.

Warped Tour 1999, for example, added both the Black Eyed Peas and Eminem to its lineup. And yeah, the Black Eyed Peas didn't have Fergie yet. And Eminem's "My Name Is" was just landing, but it's still admirable that tour organizers were ahead of the curve on both.

The festival has also been a place where long-time established acts can get in front of a much younger crowd than they're used to. The 2006 version of Warped Tour featured legendary punk group the Buzzcocks, along with Joan Jett and the Black Hearts, who couldn't stop raving about how "friendly" everyone was that summer.

Warped Tour returns for five dates in 2026. Acts already announced for this year include A Day to Remember, Sublime, Coheed and Cambria, Jimmy Eat World and Papa Roach.

From unknown rock acts that went on to be global superstars to legends in their field who were just looking to find a new audience, let's take a look at 15 unexpected Warped Tour acts from over the years.

